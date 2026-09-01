Malick Fofana transfer news: Sunderland and Crystal Palace learn £30m 'decision' as Lyon winger chooses club on deadline day

Lyon winger Malick Fofana has chosen to join Sunderland over Crystal Palace, the latest report has revealed.

The transfer window will close at 11pm, and a host of Premier League clubs are scrambling to complete last-minute deals.

Some of the teams involved in negotiations include Palace and Sunderland, who have been battling for Lyon forward Fofana.

The 21-year-old was said to be nearing a move to the Black Cats, only for Palace to enter the race for his signature.

A new report from Sacha Tavolieri claims that the winger has made clear that he would prefer to move to Sunderland over Crystal Palace, with a deal in place worth in the region of €35m (£30.01m).

© Iconsport / Dave Winter / FEP

Malick Fofana to Sunderland: What will Lyon winger bring?

While Fofana is incredibly talented, expectations should remain modest considering he does not have an extensive history of production.

In 98 league games for Lyon and Gent, the winger scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists, and he will no doubt encounter fresh challenges in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old is a renowned speedster, but he has also demonstrated he can combine his pace with technical quality.

The Black Cats are paying a fair sum for a player with significant potential, especially considering the likes of Savinho and Cody Gakpo were priced at above £80m.

© Imago

Crystal Palace transfer news: Strong enough attack before deadline day?

The failure to bring in Fofana will be a blow, but the good news for Palace is that they look likely to keep Ismaila Sarr despite significant interest from Liverpool.

Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta was also linked with an exit this summer, but interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa has seemingly cooled.

Whether Pierre Sage has enough in his forward line remains to be seen, but he at least managed to keep hold of key players.