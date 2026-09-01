Liverpool transfer news: Exit of forward confirmed on deadline day as Andoni Iraola re-shapes Anfield attack

Liverpool have confirmed Harvey Elliott has joined Valencia on loan for the rest of the season.

Andoni Iraola's squad looks like it has secured its last first-team arrival, with Bradley Barcola's signing officially announced on Monday.

While the Reds have signed four players that may be options for the head coach in the immediate future, there have also been several exits.

Curtis Jones's sale to Inter Milan remains the club's most high-profile departure, but attacker Elliott has now joined him on the way out of Anfield.

Liverpool have confirmed that the Englishman has joined La Liga outfit Valencia on loan for the rest of the season.

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Harvey Elliott exit: Why did Andoni Iraola let attacker leave on deadline day?

Elliott's career has effectively been stalled for two consecutive seasons, with the attacker making just three starts in the Premier League since 2024-25.

His loan to Aston Villa for 2025-26 was disastrous due to the fact the Lions opted against making the deal permanent, subsequently leaving Elliott out of their lineups in order to avoid their buy option becoming an obligation.

HARVEY ELLIOTT AT LIVERPOOL Matches: 149 Starts: 71 Goals: 15 Assists: 17

It therefore came as no surprise that the 23-year-old looked less sharp than the rest of the Liverpool squad during pre-season this summer.

Iraola's system is intense, and Elliott's lack of physicality and match sharpness no doubt contributed to the manager's decision to let him leave.

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Are Liverpool preparing for the future of their attack?

Elliott only has one year left on his contract, so his career at Anfield will almost certainly come to an end, but his departure could help pave the way for the next generation of Liverpool attackers.

The Reds have reportedly agreed a deal to sign St Etienne forward Djylian N'Guessan, with the 18-year-old set to join in the summer of 2027.

Rio Ngumoha will be significantly more experienced by the time 2027-28 begins, while Barcola should be settled, and the future of Liverpool's attack looks incredibly bright.