Chelsea transfer news: Blues goalkeeper joins Como club as loan exit confirmed

Chelsea have confirmed that goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has joined Como on a season-long loan.

The Spaniard arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2023 and has made 112 appearances for the Blues.

Sanchez was initially expected to be Xabi Alonso's first-choice goalkeeper, but his situation changed following the arrival of Emiliano Martinez.

The 28-year-old started Chelsea's opening Premier League game against Fulham but was left out of the squad for Sunday's victory over Brighton, suggesting that he had slipped down the pecking order.

Mike Penders was then selected for the EFL Cup second-round tie against Luton Town, making it increasingly clear that Sanchez was heading towards the exit.

Robert Sanchez moves to Como on loan

© Imago / APL

Sanchez underwent a medical at Como earlier on deadline day, and Chelsea have now confirmed his departure.

The Blues have developed a strong relationship with Como this summer, with Cesc Fabregas's side also signing Trevoh Chalobah on a permanent deal.

Sanchez was part of the Chelsea squad that won the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup, but he could now have played his final game for the club.

Massive transfer window for Chelsea

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Alongside Sanchez, Chelsea have also offloaded midfielder Dario Essugo and Enzo Fernandez, with the latter joining Manchester City in a British-record transfer.

Without European football this season, Chelsea were looking to trim their squad for the 2026-27 campaign, and they have succeeded in doing so by offloading as many as 17 players.

The Blues have also generated more than £500m in sales and loan fees this summer, setting a new British record, although their transfer strategy has frequently attracted criticism.

Chelsea have also signed as many as 11 new players this summer, leaving Alonso with a significantly reshaped squad for the new campaign.