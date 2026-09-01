Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils make 'shock' enquiry for 25y/o Manchester City defender

Manchester United have reportedly made a shock enquiry about signing Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri on transfer deadline day.

After enjoying a memorable spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ait-Nouri joined Man City in the summer of 2025 and has since made 31 appearances for the club.

The Red Devils are desperately looking to sign a new left-back in the closing stages of the window as they seek greater depth and competition for Luke Shaw.

Man Utd have been linked with Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde this summer, but the defender has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Camp Nou.

Likewise, the Red Devils have shown interest in Jorge Salinas, although there is currently little prospect of completing a deal for the Racing Santander defender.

Man Utd make enquiry for Rayan Ait-Nouri?

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The Red Devils have also been linked with Premier League left-backs including Lewis Hall and Myles Lewis-Skelly, but they were unable to lure either player to Old Trafford.

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd have now turned their attention towards Ait-Nouri, although it remains a major question whether they can complete a deal with so little time remaining.

The report claims that the Red Devils have made a 'tentative enquiry' about a shock move for the Algeria international, who started just 12 Premier League games during his first season under Pep Guardiola.

Ait-Nouri has subsequently lost his place to Nico O'Reilly and is yet to feature under Enzo Maresca, having been an unused substitute in the Community Shield and both Premier League matches against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

Man Utd transfer window: Will the Red Devils be happy?

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The Red Devils entered the summer with bolstering their midfield as their primary objective, and they have made significant progress in that area.

The club have secured the signings of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, although they missed out on Ederson despite reportedly reaching an agreement.

Signing a left-back remains another priority, but with the deadline fast approaching, it remains unclear whether Man Utd can hold further talks and strike a deal in time.