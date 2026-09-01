Fulham transfer news: Cottagers confirm Hugo Larsson loan signing with obligation-to-buy clause revealed

Fulham have confirmed the loan signing of Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.

The Sweden international becomes the second midfielder to arrive on deadline day following the permanent signing of Manuel Angel from Real Madrid.

According to journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Larsson's loan deal contains an obligation for Fulham to complete a permanent transfer for £18.3m at the end of the season.

Fulham have confirmed that Larsson has agreed a long-term deal that will come into play at the end of his initial loan deal.

Hugo in the middle. ?? pic.twitter.com/20Zeq7P0xv — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 1, 2026

Larsson honoured to join historic club

“Obviously, it’s a very proud moment for me and my family - I’m honoured to be here". Larsson told FFCtv.

“To come here, to the oldest club in London, with all the history that it has, is such an honour for me.”

Larsson started his career with Swedish side Malmo before heading to Frankfurt in Germany in the summer of 2023.

The midfielder has gone on to score 10 goals and contribute seven assists in 119 competitive appearances for the German side.

Larsson has missed Frankfurt's first two matches of the new season with a muscle injury, so it is unclear whether he will be available for Fulham's home clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday.