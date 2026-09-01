Enzo Fernandez to Man City: The dramatic 'U-Turn' that almost saw Chelsea block midfielder's £125m exit

The summer transfer window has concluded with incredible drama as Chelsea come to terms with the departure of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City.

The Premier League contenders completed a record-equalling £125m deal for the Argentine World Cup winner after protracted negotiations with the West Londoners.

The massive transfer fee successfully matches the British transfer record and reunites the player with his former manager Enzo Maresca.

However, the spectacular move almost collapsed at the final hurdle following unexpected complications regarding a planned replacement.

Chelsea honour agreement despite Monaco 'U-turn'

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images / Azzuu

According to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea actually had the 'opportunity to stop' the Fernandez transfer from happening.

The West London outfit were actively finalising a late £47m swoop for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara to immediately fill the void left by their former vice-captain.

Both clubs had seemingly agreed a lucrative deal for the Senegal international before the Ligue 1 side performed a sudden and unexpected U-turn.

This dramatic collapse left the Chelsea hierarchy with the tantalising option of pulling the plug on their agreement with Man City to protect their squad depth.

However, the higher-ups in the capital decided to sanction the record-breaking departure after having already 'given their word' to both the player and the Citizens.

Fernandez has since posted a farewell message to Chelsea fans, explaining his tough decision to leave the capital.

What next for the Chelsea midfield?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Allowing a player of his undeniable calibre to depart without securing a direct replacement is a massive gamble for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The Blues must now rely on their existing midfield options to step up seamlessly and carry the creative burden for the upcoming domestic campaign, or at least until January, when they can bring in players.

Without a doubt, missing out on Camara at the 11th hour will frustrate supporters who were anticipating further reinforcements before the deadline.

With Moises Caicedo seemingly suffering another injury during his return against Brighton on Sunday, the Blues are left relying on Reece James and Romeo Lavia, both of whom are injury-prone, and new signing Valentin Barco to shoulder responsibility in the engine room.

While Malo Gusto was utilised in the middle of the park against the Seagulls, the Frenchman is first and foremost a wide defender, further demonstrating Chelsea's paucity of options in that position.