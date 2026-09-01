Tosin Adarabioyo to Spurs: Ex-Chelsea centre-back reveals key Roberto De Zerbi conversation that convinced him to make £7m switch

Tottenham Hotspur have officially completed the permanent signing of centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo from London rivals Chelsea for a reported £7m fee.

The 28-year-old defender crossed the capital on transfer deadline day to become the latest addition to Roberto De Zerbi's rapidly evolving squad.

Spurs were effectively forced to enter the market for urgent defensive reinforcements following Kevin Danso's departure and a concerning start to their Premier League campaign, which has seen them lose to Brentford and Newcastle United.

Adarabioyo arrives with a wealth of top-flight experience, having previously represented Manchester City and Fulham and before his stint at Stamford Bridge.

The centre-back won the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup during his successful time in West London.

Spurs boss "very happy" to seal Adarabioyo switch

© Imago / Mark Pain

Upon finalising his move to North London, Adarabioyo expressed his delight at joining the project and highlighted his admiration for De Zerbi's tactical philosophy.

"I'm in an important part of my career and speaking to the Head Coach and knowing the type of football he wants to play, I think it's a very good fit," said Adarabioyo. "He wants the team to play with courage and that's something that I always look to do.

"I want to achieve the absolute best, to push this team and this club as much as possible to where we deserve to be.

"That's something that has to be done every single day, especially on the training pitch, and I will be bringing that mentality to the Club."

De Zerbi echoed those sentiments by highlighting his new defender's athleticism and top-level mentality as Spurs aim to bounce back from their recent domestic defeats.

"Tosin is a strong, athletic defender who plays with confidence and understands the demands of playing at the highest level," remarked the Spurs head coach.

"I've also been impressed with his mentality and desire to be part of what we are building. He knows the responsibility that comes with representing this Club.

"We’re very happy to have Tosin with us and I know our supporters will quickly see the qualities he can bring to the team."

How will Adarabioyo fit under De Zerbi at Spurs?

Securing a proven Premier League defender for an initial £7m represents a remarkably astute piece of business for the Tottenham hierarchy.

Having made 116 Premier League appearances for Fulham and Chelsea, Adarabioyo brings proven top-flight experience, which should stand the Lilywhites in good stead ahead of the 2026-27 season, which has not started swimmingly.

Adarabioyo possesses the aerial dominance and physical presence required to immediately stabilise a backline that has shipped five goals in two matches.

The 28-year-old is exceptionally comfortable on the ball and should seamlessly adapt to De Zerbi's strict demands for courageous passing from the back.