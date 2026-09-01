Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Real Betis: Endrick, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eder Militao updates

Real Madrid will look to maintain their perfect start to the 2026-27 La Liga season in Friday's away clash with Real Betis.

Los Blancos made it three wins from three with a dominant 4-0 victory against newly-promoted Malaga on matchday three.

Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler all found the net in Sunday's outing at the Santiago Bernabeu, leaving them in second place and level on points with leaders Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Real Betis, who lost 5-2 in Saturday's clash with Levante after starting with back-to-back wins.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 4 (vs. Real Betis)

Tchouameni has not played this season due to a muscle injury. Tchouameni is closing in on a return, but Jose Mourinho is reluctant to take risks with the Frenchman's fitness.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 4 (vs. Real Betis)

There is a possibility that Endrick could make a matchday squad for the first time this season after missing the first three matches with a muscular problem.

Eder Militao

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21. The defender is making progress, although he is unlikely to return before the first international break of the season.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo is expected to be sidelined until the early stages of 2027 after suffering a serious knee injury in March.

Raul Asencio

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: Unknown

Asencio, who had been linked with a potential summer exit, missed the start of the campaign with a quadricep problem. The defender has recovered from that injury but is now dealing with a separate issue in the same leg.

There is a risk that he will need to undergo surgery and undergo a rehabilitation period of six to eight weeks.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago / SOPA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Out

Mendy is contending with a thigh problem which is set to keep him out of the first-team picture until the latter stages of 2026.

Thiago Pitarch

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Pitarch sustained a knee injury at the start of his first training session of pre-season. The midfielder is back working with the ball on the training pitch, but it is unclear when he will be ready to return to action.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for Friday's La Liga fixture.