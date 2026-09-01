Fulham announce third signing from Real Madrid: Transfer fee, contract details revealed

Fulham have confirmed the permanent signing of Manuel Angel from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Cottagers have already made use of Alvaro Arbeloa's Real Madrid connections with the signings of Cesar Palacios and Gonzalo Garcia.

Fulham have been working to reunite Arbeloa with a third Real Madrid player after identifying Angel as a viable transfer target.

The West London club have now unveiled Angel ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline, with Marca reporting that Fulham have agreed to pay €4m (£3.4m).

Angel signs three-year contract

The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a three-year contract, with an option for the club to extend by a further 12 months.

“It’s an incredible feeling to have signed for such a legendary club as Fulham, the oldest in London," Angel said.

"And to compete in a league like the Premier League, where every player dreams of playing at some point in their career.

"I’m also looking forward to experiencing the passion of the fans – and, in particular, our own supporters at Craven Cottage.”

The latest Blanco. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/1ovVi2b5Bz — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 1, 2026

Angel set for next steps in his career

Angel made 85 competitive appearances for Real Madrid Castilla after arriving from Sevilla in 2018.

After playing under Arbeloa in the B team, Angel was given the chance to make seven first-team appearances when the 43-year-old took over the reins from Xabi Alonso in January.

However, he has not featured in Jose Mourinho's plans for the early stages of the season, and at the age of 22, he needs to be playing regularly if he is going to continue his development.

Angel will hope to get that opportunity at Fulham, although he will face competition from the likes of Sander Berge, Shea Charles, Harrison Reed and fellow deadline-day arrival Hugo Larsson.