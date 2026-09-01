Crystal Palace complete surprise signing of Moroccan U20 World Cup winner Taha Majni on deadline day

Crystal Palace have moved to sign one of Moroccan football's most highly rated young defenders on the final day of the summer transfer window.

According to insider Youssef, the Eagles have secured the signature of 18-year-old centre-back Taha Majni from Union Touarga, with the deal expected to be completed before the 11pm deadline. The Casablanca-born defender is a compatriot of Crystal Palace's own Chadi Riad, and is capable of playing on either side of a central defensive partnership.

Majni to start in Palace's reserve set-up

The teenager, who turns 19 in October, has accumulated 19 professional appearances so far, including 15 last season, 13 of which came as a starter. According to the same source, he is expected to initially join Palace's development squad before being assessed for promotion to the first-team picture based on his performances.

Comme annoncé en exclusivité, Taha Majni a convaincu les dirigeants de Crystal Palace. Le joueur de l'US Touarga va s'engager en faveur du club anglais. https://t.co/U32Z4eqFup pic.twitter.com/d9FdRgzsfd — Youssef (@youssefamz13) September 1, 2026

Reports had previously suggested Majni was attracting interest from Raja Casablanca, one of Morocco's most storied clubs, but the Premier League has won the race for his signature.

U20 World Cup winner and rising Morocco international

Majni's profile extends well beyond club football. He won the U20 World Cup with Morocco under coach Mohamed Ouahbi in October 2025, coming off the bench for the final five minutes of the 2-0 victory over Argentina in the final.

He had previously represented Morocco at U17 and U18 level across two youth international appearances, and has since broken into the U23 set-up. He came on as a substitute in the first 45 minutes of Morocco's U23 draw with Ivory Coast (0-0) in March, before starting the return fixture — a 2-2 draw — after Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal was forced off through injury.

Crystal Palace are understood to view Majni as a long-term project, a player whose development pathway mirrors that of several young Moroccan talents who have grown into top-level European regulars in recent seasons.