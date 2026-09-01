Mykhailo Mudryk to Spurs confirmed: How Tottenham could line up as Chelsea winger completes deadline day loan move

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has joined the club on a season-long loan.

Spurs have been keen on strengthening their attack this summer, and they have been trying to add players up until the transfer window's deadline at 11pm

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo had been linked for months, though a deal ultimately failed to materialise, leaving Roberto De Zerbi searching for an alternative.

The Londoners emerged as a surprise suitor for Chelsea winger Mudryk, who has not played a competitive match since November 2024 due to a doping ban.

Spurs have now confirmed the arrival of the Ukrainian on loan for the rest of the season, with the club also having the option sign him permanently for £75m.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Ukraine international forward Mykhailo Mudryk on a season-long loan ✍️



? https://t.co/sTK5X6I4wJ pic.twitter.com/NmK8jJTtm8 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2026

How will Spurs line up with Mykhailo Mudryk under Roberto De Zerbi?

Mudryk has primarily operated on the left side of attack, so he is almost certain to be used on that flank, especially considering the other additions Spurs have made this summer.

Winger Savinho can play on both sides of the pitch, but he has more often been deployed on the right of attack during his time in the Premier League.

Omar Marmoush struggled to claim a starting role at Manchester City, though he is at his best when playing in central areas.

The Egyptian could be used as the team's striker or as a partner to Dominic Solanke, while James Maddison is another option in central areas.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Tottenham transfer news: Is signing Mykhailo Mudryk a risk?

Considering that Mudryk has effectively missed two years of football, signing him permanently would be an immense risk.

Even the loan deal that Spurs have agreed could be problematic if he is expected to play a significant role as a first-team starter.

De Zerbi worked with the 25-year-old at Shakhtar Donetsk between 2021 and 2022, so perhaps the Italian boss believes he can adequately platform the winger.