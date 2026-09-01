Ex-Arsenal FA Cup winner completes Premier League return in late Everton move

Everton have officially finalised their squad for the upcoming campaign by securing the deadline-day acquisition of Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The Toffees were determined to bolster their defensive options following a mixed start to the domestic season and looked at the European market for versatile reinforcements.

David Moyes is believed to have demanded experienced additions capable of providing immediate competition across the backline and midfield areas.

The Merseyside outfit subsequently turned their attention towards the former Arsenal prospect to solve their lingering depth issues, and the 29-year-old English defender arrives from Ligue 1 giants Lyon for £4.2m, according to Sky Sports News.

Maitland-Niles seals Premier League return

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

The senior England international has successfully penned a three-year deal that keeps him at Goodison Park until the end of June 2029.

Maitland-Niles enjoyed a highly productive spell in France, where he made 119 appearances and recorded 22 goal contributions.

The London-born defender previously gained immense top-flight experience during his time at Arsenal and subsequent loan stints with West Bromwich Albion and Southampton.

The 2020 FA Cup winner's return represents Everton's seventh acquisition of a heavily active summer transfer window, joining fellow recent additions such as Merlin Rohl, Christian Norgaard, Brennan Johnson and the returning Jack Grealish.

What role will Maitland-Niles play at Everton?

© Imago

Securing a proven Premier League operator on deadline day is a highly astute piece of business by the Everton hierarchy.

Maitland-Niles offers invaluable tactical flexibility, which is highly favoured by Moyes, given his established ability to seamlessly deploy as a right-back, left-back or central midfielder.

Considering that he featured in 85 Ligue 1 games for Lyon after playing 72 times in the Premier League while at Arsenal, and made a further 34 appearances for West Brom and Southampton, the Toffees are signing a player with sufficient top-flight experience across two major European leagues.