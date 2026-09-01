Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Ipswich Town: Joe Gomez, Hugo Ekitike, Federico Chiesa latest

After a disappointing start to the Premier League season, Liverpool will travel to face Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Friday, looking for their first win of the campaign.

Andoni Iraola's side completed the signing of winger Bradley Barcola on Monday, and the Frenchman could be handed a debut this week.

However, the Reds continue to be without long-term absentees such as Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Giovanni Leoni (knee) and Conor Bradley (knee).

To make matters worse, versatile defender Joe Gomez is likely to be out due to a muscle injury, while Federico Chiesa is dealing with a back issue.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown against Forest.

HUGO EKITIKE

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Achilles

Possible return date: Unknown

Striker Hugo Ekitike ruptured his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain in April, and has been out of action since.

The Bleus star looks set to miss the majority of the 2026-27 campaign as he undergoes rehabilitation to restore both function and fitness.

FEDERICO CHIESA

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: September 4 (vs. Ipswich)

Chiesa played as a central striker under Iraola in pre-season, but he unfortunately picked up a minor issue and has yet to feature this term.

Speaking on August 27, the manager said, "He [Chiesa] felt something at the back - it’s a small muscle injury," and it seems likely that the forward will sit out once again.

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 2 (vs. Coventry City)

Right-back has been a problem position for Liverpool since first-choice Conor Bradley picked up a major knee injury against Arsenal in January.

The academy graduate will be pushing to return as soon as possible, but he is unlikely to feature before the turn of the year.

JOE GOMEZ

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 4 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Versatile defender Joe Gomez was struck down by his latest muscle injury during the Reds' 4-2 friendly win over Sunderland on July 26.

The Englishman has not played since, and though he is closing in on a return, he will sit out on Friday.

GIOVANNI LEONI

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Giovanni Leoni arrived at Anfield as one of the most sought-after centre-back prospects in European football, but he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his Liverpool debut back in September 2025.

Still only 19-years-old, the defender has every chance of breaking into Iraola's team in the future, but he will be waiting until much later in 2026-27 to do so.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this clash.