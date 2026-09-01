Man United transfer news: Why Red Devils 'blocked' Joshua Zirkzee to Everton move

Manchester United have reportedly blocked Everton's pursuit of forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Zirkzee has been linked with a move away throughout the summer transfer window, with a return to Italy seen as his most likely route out of Trafford.

Fiorentina were understood to be in advanced talks over a move, but Zirkzee was reluctant to join La Viola.

Juventus had also been mentioned as another potential suitor, identifying the Dutchman as an option to replace Jonathan David.

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Man United block Zirkzee exit

However, Zirkzee was presented with an option to join another Premier League club before the 11pm deadline.

According to The Athletic, Everton submitted an offer for the 25-year-old, who was keen on the prospect of joining David Moyes's side.

However, Man United ultimately rejected Everton's proposal, ensuring Zirkzee will remain at Old Trafford for at least the first half of the season.

As per Ben Jacobs, the Red Devils have decided to keep Zirkzee due to concerns about being left light in attacking areas.

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What next for Zirkzee?

While Man United were seemingly concerned about their depth in the final third, the decision to reject Everton's offer risks frustrating a player who is unlikely to see regular game time under Michael Carrick.

Zirkzee is yet to make a competitive appearance this season after being left on the bench for each of Man United's first three games.

The Dutchman will likely have to settle for reduced minutes from the bench unless injuries open the door for an increase in game time.

Barring a surprising move up the pecking order, Zirkzee will surely be one of the first to leave when the transfer window reopens in January.