Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Fernandez posts emotional farewell ahead of £125m Man City switch

Enzo Fernandez is on the verge of completing a sensational deadline-day switch to Manchester City following prolonged negotiations between the two Premier League heavyweights.

Man City are believed to have submitted a massive £125m proposal to prise the Argentine World Cup winner away from Stamford Bridge, an offer that equals the British transfer record Liverpool paid Newcastle United for Alexander Isak around 12 months ago.

Chelsea reportedly accepted the astronomical bid after initially demanding a guaranteed £135m fee to sanction the departure of their star midfielder.

The 25-year-old was notably omitted from the squad that secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend as intense speculation mounted regarding his immediate future.

The 2022 World Cup winner has now been officially granted permission by the West London outfit to undergo comprehensive medical examinations and finalise his record-breaking transfer.

Fernandez pens emotional farewell message to Chelsea supporters

© Imago / Dave Shopland

Ahead of the impending official announcement, Fernandez took to social media to bid a heartfelt farewell to the club he has called home for the past three years.

The talented playmaker admitted that his recent situation had not been easy and confessed he found himself forced to make an incredibly difficult career decision.

"I want you to know that these have not been easy days for me," the Argentina international's Instagram post read. "Writing this is not easy either. The truth is, I haven’t been in a good place.



"Three years ago, Cobham and Stamford Bridge became home for me and my family. I grew attached to the people, to the shirt, and to the badge of this incredible club."

The Argentina international assured supporters that he understands their inevitable frustration but insisted that life is ultimately about making tough choices.

"I live football the same way I live my life: with passion and with all my heart," read Fernandez's farewell message. "That is why I want you to know that I understand you. I truly understand you, from the bottom of my heart.



"Right now I find myself having to make one of those difficult decisions. I’ve said it before, but I want to say it again: I have grown incredibly fond of this club. Chelsea will always have a place in my thoughts and, above all, in my heart.



"But I also understand how football works. I know how passionate you are, because I am the same. And if I were in your position, I would probably be thinking the same way.

"This group will give you many more reasons to be happy, and I will be happy for you too. Never doubt that.



You will always be in my heart, Blues. I will always wish you, always, nothing but the very best."

Analysis: How will Fernandez fit at Manchester City?

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Securing Fernandez sees the Argentina international reunited with Enzo Maresca in Manchester after a year and a bit under the Italian manager.

The dynamic midfielder previously flourished under the former Leicester City boss at Chelsea, and their established working relationship was reportedly central to pushing this extraordinary deal over the line.

Fernandez's arrival will immediately ease the significant blow of losing Rodri to Barcelona earlier this summer, while adding immense technical quality to the engine room.

While the 25-year-old's expected arrival would pose a tactical question for the Citizens, given the ex-Benfica man's limitations out of possession, he more than makes up for that with his goal-scoring.

Without a doubt, committing to a transfer package that matches the British transfer record highlights the sheer magnitude of belief the City hierarchy have in his elite abilities.