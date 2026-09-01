Jack Grealish: Former £100m man makes pre-season claim after departing Manchester City for Premier League club

Everton have officially confirmed the signing of Jack Grealish from Manchester City on a season-long loan deal.

The 30-year-old playmaker successfully completed his medical examinations on Tuesday morning before finalising his highly anticipated return to Goodison Park.

Grealish spent the previous campaign on loan with the Merseyside outfit and deeply impressed supporters before suffering a season-ending foot injury in January.

The experienced attacker recorded two goals and six assists across 20 Premier League appearances under manager David Moyes during his initial spell, and will now hope to seamlessly integrate back into the first-team setup as he desperately seeks regular playing time to re-establish his domestic career.

Grealish prioritises return over alternative offers

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The Toffees successfully fended off intense competition to secure his signature after emerging as the only interested party willing to satisfy City's financial demands.

Sunderland are believed to have also submitted a formal loan offer close to the deadline but were ultimately unsuccessful.

Following the official announcement, the former Aston Villa captain publicly expressed his profound happiness at returning to the club.

“It feels so good. I’m so happy. I think I’m at my best at everything in life, not just football, when I feel loved,” Grealish said via The Athletic. “That’s what the manager has given me, what my teammates have given me and especially what the fans have given me.

“I had a perfect time here for the first six months, then I stayed around after I got injured. I’ve been watching all the Everton games in pre-season and since the season started. Now I feel ready to go. I’m ready to start training tomorrow and prepare for the games.”

Will this be Grealish's final season at Man City?

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The English international recently made a brief substitute appearance for City during their Community Shield defeat against Arsenal and their Premier League opener against Bournemouth.

However, he was completely omitted from the matchday squad for their recent victory over Crystal Palace.

The Englishman's current contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire at the conclusion of the upcoming campaign , which means this temporary departure could signal the definitive end of his career in Manchester.

Grealish originally arrived for a record-breaking £100m fee and played an instrumental role in securing three consecutive domestic titles alongside a historic treble.