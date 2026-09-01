How Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson and Bouaddi can form a new midfield identity for Man City after the Rodri era

Manchester City needed to reshape their midfield. Signing Enzo Fernandez on the final day of the transfer window was the crowning move of that overhaul — one that, in total, has cost well over £300m.

The departures of Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Tijjani Reijnders left a huge void in the most important sector of the team. Elliot Anderson arrived for £116m, Ayyoub Bouaddi for around £85m, and still Enzo Maresca was searching for a player capable of immediately raising the midfield's ceiling.

He has now found one. According to The Athletic, Manchester City reached an agreement with Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez for £125m — equalling the British transfer record set when Alexander Isak joined Liverpool. The 25-year-old Argentine has been cleared to undergo a medical and will be reunited with Maresca, with whom he worked for a season and a half in London.

This is an enormous financial commitment. But above all, it says a great deal about the kind of Manchester City Maresca intends to build.

City have not found another Rodri — but they can build a different midfield around Enzo

For months, the discussion in Manchester has centred on a seemingly simple question: who replaces Rodri? The Spaniard is a near-unique footballer. His ability to control the tempo, occupy space before it appeared, protect the defence, play out under pressure and organise the team in possession made him the central pillar of the Guardiola era.

Even before his departure, analysts were pointing out that neither Anderson, nor Bouaddi, nor Reijnders could be placed in the same category. Neither can Enzo.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

The Argentine is more aggressive with the ball. He likes to receive on the half-turn, advance up the field, find vertical passes and arrive close to the opposition box. At Maresca's Chelsea, his best statistical season came precisely when he operated further forward from the left, arriving into the area and scoring 15 goals. His value is less in controlling a game on his own and more in accelerating it.

That fits with what Maresca appears to want at City. The new manager has already indicated that he intends to adapt the squad to a more contemporary style — more intense, more physical, more built around players who can win individual duels and territorial battles.

Enzo offers something else: the capacity to connect the thirds and convert a ball recovery into an attack within seconds. City have used different structures under Maresca, but a 4-2-3-1 that morphs into a 4-3-3 in possession looks set to be the most common setup this season.

The Argentine is likely to form a midfield double-pivot with Anderson. In that scenario, Anderson takes on a larger share of the defensive responsibility and space-covering duties, while Enzo gets the freedom to move and carry the team forward.

During his time at Nottingham Forest last season, Anderson was extraordinarily physically resilient and capable of driving with the ball consistently. Enzo can do similar work, but does not need to be the deepest-lying midfielder at all times.

Anderson brings intensity, coverage, carrying ability and pressing. Bouaddi brings reading of the game, positioning, composure and the potential to become an elite holding midfielder — the Moroccan 18-year-old was already viewed at Lille as a player of exceptional tactical intelligence for his age. Enzo is the link between midfield and attack.

Maresca can pair Anderson and Enzo against opponents requiring more intensity. He can deploy Bouaddi behind Enzo in matches where he wants to control possession more. It is different from the Guardiola era. Rather than looking for one player to do everything, Maresca appears to be distributing the functions across different profiles.

Enzo is capable of playing deeper and has done so at Benfica and at Chelsea. He has the technical quality to receive under pressure, spin and find passes that break lines. The concern is that quality on the ball does not automatically translate into defensive solidity. Enzo and Moises Caicedo were not consistently solid enough without the ball to form a dominant Premier League pairing. And that concern looms larger still at City.

Rodri did not merely recover balls — he anticipated danger. Enzo is far more reactive. He can press, contest, track and occupy spaces, but he does not offer the same territorial dominance as the Spaniard. That is precisely why it would be a mistake to try to turn Enzo into a new Rodri. The best version of Maresca's City will probably be one that builds a structure around what the Argentine does best.

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News

Enzo Fernandez can return something Man City have been missing

There is, however, one quality Enzo brings that could be particularly valuable in the new City: arriving into the area. He can attack the space between the opposition's midfield and defensive lines, make late runs and arrive to finish. That was evident throughout last season at Chelsea.

The issue in London was that he often became pinned in advanced zones when opponents sat deep. The Athletic itself noted that his more forward-leaning positioning did not always allow him to show his full range.

At City, there is a fundamental difference: Erling Haaland. If the Norwegian occupies the centre-backs, Enzo can attack the second line. If Haaland drops to contribute to the build-up, Enzo can make the run in behind. If Phil Foden or Rayan Cherki draw markers inside, Enzo can exploit the space they vacate.

It is also no coincidence that the driving force behind this signing is Maresca himself. It was under the Italian that Enzo found his most advanced role and produced his 15-goal season. And Maresca equally understands his player's limitations and how to structure the team around them.

Maresca has already made clear he has no intention of simply reproducing the Guardiola football that defined this club. He speaks of evolution, adaptation and finding solutions for the new demands of the game. Enzo is a coherent fit for that idea.

© Iconsport / SPI

Distributing the pressure — and a price that creates expectations

Enzo's arrival allows other players to be used in more natural positions. Foden does not necessarily need to drop deeper to help in build-up. Cherki can stay closer to the final third. Haaland continues as the reference striker.

Anderson can be more aggressive in the press. Bouaddi can be developed without immediately carrying the full burden of replacing Rodri. Even players like Mateo Kovacic are placed in a more comfortable position within the squad rotation. Enzo may not solve every midfield problem — but he reduces the pressure on those around him.

The difficulty is that £125m buys enormous expectations. Enzo arrives at City as a marquee signing and will be scrutinised as one. The central question will be whether he can reproduce at Manchester the best version of what he showed at Chelsea.

He can find vertical passes, change the tempo, carry the ball, attack space and finish. He is a technically accomplished, modern central midfielder. But the post-Guardiola City needs to recover something it lost along with Rodri: defensive control.

The 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal exposed precisely that problem. City struggled to control the midfield and protect their defensive line in a match that illustrated just how significant the challenge of replacing the Spaniard truly is.