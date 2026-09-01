David Raya understudy at Arsenal departs North London for League One side

Arsenal have officially confirmed that goalkeeper Tommy Setford has joined League One outfit Stevenage on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old stopper moved to the North London club from the esteemed Ajax academy in July 2024.

While Setford has yet to make his Premier League debut for the defending Premier League champions, he has played in a couple of domestic cup games for the Gunners.

However, the talented youngster is now departing the Emirates Stadium to gain invaluable first-team experience and regular senior minutes in the third tier.

Setford departs to gain valuable senior experience

© Imago

The Netherlands-born goalkeeper currently qualifies to represent England and has already featured for the Young Lions across multiple age groups ranging from under-16s to under-21s.

Alongside his regular appearances in the Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League, Setford has already tasted senior action for the Gunners over the past two years.

The 20-year-old memorably kept a clean sheet on his debut during a comfortable 3-0 EFL Cup victory over Preston North End just three months after signing.

The promising prospect also made an FA Cup appearance earlier this year when he replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga during a commanding 4-0 fourth-round win against Wigan Athletic.

How will the League One loan benefit Setford?

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Securing a temporary departure represents the ideal developmental step for a young goalkeeper desperate to bridge the gap between academy and senior football.

With Filip Marschall close to departing for Millwall, Setford ideally ought to be the team's first-choice shot-stopper, thus giving him invaluable first-team minutes.

While it remains uncertain how he will break into Arsenal's first team, a strong campaign with the League One club could boost the young goalkeeper's prospects of moving to a higher-profile side.

Given that David Raya is Mikel Arteta's first-choice shot-stopper, there is no clear path to a long-term future in North London.