Everton transfer news: Toffees submit Folarin Balogun deal sheet despite 'medical complication'

Everton have reportedly submitted a deal sheet for the potential signing of Folarin Balogun from Monaco.

The Toffees have stepped up their efforts to sign a new centre-forward in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Everton identified Balogun as a viable target and subsequently struck an agreement over a transfer for an initial €45m (£38.6m).

However, concerns emerged on deadline day about whether Everton would finalise the deal for the USA international.

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Everton submit Balogun deal sheet

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, a 'complication' during the medical had thrown the proposed move into doubt.

In a separate update, The Athletic reports Everton have been working on negotiating a reduced initial fee for the striker.

Everton have not given up hope of securing Balogun's signature despite the fact the 11pm deadline has now passed.

According to Jacobs, the Toffees have submitted a deal sheet, giving them more time to finalise the move for Balogun.

The deal sheet gives Everton a further two hours beyond the deadline to submit the full paperwork for the proposed transfer.

Everton boss David Moyes will be desperate for the move to go through; otherwise, he will be left with just one natural striker for the first half of the season.

Thierno Barry is the club's sole senior centre-forward following Beto's deadline-day departure to Fiorentina.

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Has Balogun to Everton denied Chelsea a new midfielder?

Monaco reportedly need to make a major sale, which has led to their willingness to sanction Balogun's departure.

However, they looked set to sell midfielder Lamine Camara to Chelsea when Balogun's move to Everton was thrown into doubt on deadline day.

But Monaco backed out of the deal for Camara when it became apparent that Everton were still pushing to sign the former Arsenal striker.

Monaco's stance has angered Chelsea, who have been left without a replacement for Manchester City's newest recruit Enzo Fernandez.