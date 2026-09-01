Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

In search of their first win of the new Ligue 1 campaign, Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Monaco to the Parc des Princes on Friday in the French capital.

After two matchdays, Les Parisiens are 11th with two points, drawing Lille 2-2, while Monaco are top of the table thanks to a 2-0 win over Marseille.

Match preview

They look far from their best early into this season, but on two occasions PSG have recovered to snatch a point in the latter stages of their league encounters.

Last weekend, they became just the second Ligue 1 side in the last 60 seasons to avoid defeat despite facing a two-goal deficit heading into stoppage time, with the other being Nice in 2011 in a 2-2 draw versus Lyon.

Luis Enrique’s side will try to end a three-match winless run in this competition on Friday, and avoid dropping points in their first three league games for the first time this decade.

The reigning Champions League winners can increase their home unbeaten run in the top flight to four matches dating back to last season, having won their last two league openers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are unbeaten in 2026 domestically when scoring an opening half goal, but have yet to do so this season.

They have had the ball often in 2026-27, leading the league with an average of 71.1% possession so far, but it has taken them beyond the 70th minute to score in both of their games.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Filipe Luis will be all smiles with how things have begun for him at the helm in the Principality as his team have yet to drop a point.

His side are the only ones in Ligue 1 that have a 100% record after two matchdays, only the second time this has happened in the past six Ligue 1 seasons, with Grenoble the other in 2008-09.

A win on Friday would mark the first time this decade that they will have triumphed in their opening three league outings, with this team netting a combined 10 times in their last four matches across all competitions.

They are one of only two teams in the French top flight that have yet to concede in Ligue 1 this season, and on matchday three they can equal their longest run of league matches without conceding this year (three games).

Monaco have only gone pointless in two away matches in the competition this year, winning in four of those instances.

Les Monegasques are unbeaten in their last two visits to the Parc des Princes versus PSG across all competitions, and in this upcoming game, they could claim consecutive league victories against them for the first time since the 2003-04 campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

PSG left-back Nuno Mendes remains questionable due to a nagging injury but cannot play regardless as he is suspended for one more game, while Ousmane Dembele will hope to return from his injury after being rested on matchday two.

Vitinha and Marquinhos scored in stoppage time last weekend, with the Brazilian’s coming in the 95th minute, the first for both players this season.

At Monaco, Takumi Minamino and Mohammed Salisu are still recovering from cruciate ligament tears, while Ansu Fati has a calf strain.

Paris Brunner had a brace in their victory over Marseille the last time out, while Lukas Hradecky is one of two Ligue 1 goalkeepers that has not conceded a goal in the competition this season, along with Paris FC’s Kevin Trapp.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Digne; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fernandez; Doue, Demebele, Kvaratskhelia

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Vanderson, Sane, Dier, Nazinho; Camara, Zakaria; Idumbo, Golovin, Coulibaly; Brunner

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Monaco

Things do not seem quite right at the moment for PSG, and we believe Monaco will cause them plenty of problems, with a dynamic attack and a new star emerging in Brunner.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.