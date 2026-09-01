Chelsea transfer news: Fabrizio Romano gives Lamine Camara 'here we go' as fee revealed ahead of deadline day medical

Chelsea are reported have agreed a €55m (£47.16m) deal with Monaco for midfielder Lamine Camara.

The transfer window is set to shut at 11pm, but some of the Premier League's biggest clubs are still looking to strengthen.

Xabi Alonso's Blues have been strongly credited with an interest in Monaco star Camara, especially in light of Enzo Fernandez's proposed move to Manchester City.

While a deal was proving difficult to agree upon, Monaco's failure to sell Folarin Balogun to Everton reportedly left the French side needing to raise funds.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Chelsea have agreed a fee with the Ligue 1 club worth just over £47m for Camara.

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How will Chelsea line up with Lamine Camara?

The midfielder will arrive as the direct replacement for Fernandez, and he can be expected to take up a position in Alonso's double pivot.

Moises Caicedo has struggled for fitness in recent weeks, and he even left the pitch against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend with an injury.

LAMINE CAMARA AT MONACO IN LIGUE 1 (2025-26) Matches: 24 Starts: 22 Goals: 3 Assists: 4 Tackles per Game: 2.3 Total Duels Won per Game: 5.6 Duels Won (Percentage): 56%

Camara may be used in a deeper midfield role due to Caicedo's injury, though he is versatile enough to play in that area to a high level.

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Can Chelsea win the Premier League with Lamine Camara?

Alonso has made a strong start to life at Stamford Bridge, winning both of his two Premier League games, while also overseeing a victory against Luton in the EFL Cup.

The Spaniard will face a significant test in his next league game, with his side set to travel to the Emirates to play champions Arsenal.

If Chelsea are to beat the Gunners, they will need more defensive resolve in the middle of the pitch, and Camara could offer that next weekend against the champions.

A win at the Emirates would no doubt send a message to the rest of the Premier League that Chelsea are ready to compete for the title, while also building belief within Alonso's squad.