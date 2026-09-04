Man City vs. Coventry team news: Enzo Fernandez, Iliman Ndiaye, Matheus Nunes update from Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca has revealed whether Enzo Fernandez and Iliman Ndiaye will be ready to make their Manchester City debuts in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens left if late to finalise the capture of both players on Deadline Day, taking their summer transfer window spending beyond the £400m mark.

Attacker Ndiaye has arrived from Everton for an initial £60m, while midfielder Fernandez has completed a record-breaking £125m move from Chelsea.

Fernandez has played only 25 minutes for Chelsea this season since representing 2026 World Cup finalist Argentina over the summer, but Maresca has confirmed that he will be ready to make his Man City debut this weekend.

“Enzo is ready, yes,” Maresca told reporters at a press conference on Friday. “I know Enzo quite well and I know what he can bring to the team.

“He is a winner, with a winner’s mentality and knows how to win. The World Cup, Club World Cup, and the main thing is he’s a winner.”

© Imago

Maresca highlights Fernandez importance, heaps praise on Ndiaye

Asked whether the Man City are happy to see Fernandez join the club, Maresca added: "I just said he is a winner and when you belong to a squad and another winning player arrives, they are always happy.

"I can promise you that in the last four or five days, four or five players from the squad were asking if he is coming or not because they want him to be with us.

"It's very important that he is with us, and we are 100% happy with that."

Maresca was also full of praise for Ndiaye, who is another expected to be selected in Man City’s matchday squad for the clash with Coventry.

"He's so good! In the last two days, you can see already how good he is in terms of one-v-one, the last third, inside the box. I'm very happy to have him with us,” said the Italian.

Discussing Man City’s transfer business overall, Maresca added: "I'm very, very happy! Very happy for the effort from the ownership, Khaldoon [Al-Mubarak], Hugo [Viana]. Very happy.

“In the last days, Iliman [Ndiaye] and Enzo [Fernandez] arrived, and now the squad is complete, it's finished, and now it's time to work!"

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Doku still out, Nunes available to return for Man City

Meanwhile, Maresca has provided a fresh update on the fitness of Man City duo Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes.

Doku has not featured since the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal when he aggravated a calf issue that will keep him out for a couple more weeks.

However, Nunes has recovered from a minor muscle problem that forced him to miss Man City’s 4-1 victory at Crystal Palace last week.

“Jeremy is still out,” said Maresca. “Matheus is back, and he will be with us tomorrow.

“In terms of Coventry, these are the games that we need to pay attention and be fully focused otherwise it can be tricky.”

Man City will back themselves to make it three wins out of three in the Premier League this season as they are unbeaten in their last 30 top-flight meetings with newly-promoted clubs since a 2-1 home defeat to Leeds United in April 2021.