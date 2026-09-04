Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Two winless Premier League teams square off at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, when Nottingham Forest take on Tottenham Hotspur.

The Tricky Trees lost a one-goal lead twice in last weekend's 2-2 draw at Liverpool, while the Lilywhites remain point-less and goal-less after their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Nicolo Savona (knee)

Doubtful: Ibrahim Sangare (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Milenkovic, Cunha, Murillo; Munoz, Schlager, McAtee, Williams; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus

TOTTENHAM

Out: Wilson Odobert (knee), Xavi Simons (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (fitness)

Doubtful: Savio (muscle), James Maddison (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Bentancur; Porro, Fernandes, Tel; Marmoush