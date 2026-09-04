Man City vs. Coventry: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Manchester City welcome Coventry City to the Etihad Stadium for gameweek three of the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Enzo Maresca's side have made a perfect start to the new top-flight campaign, with a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth followed by a 4-1 win at Crystal Palace last Friday.

As for Coventry, they are yet to score or pick up a single point under Frank Lampard this term, with a 3-0 opening defeat at champions Arsenal followed by a narrow 1-0 home defeat to fellow newly-promoted side Hull City.

Ahead of this contest between two Sky Blues sides, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at their head-to-head record and previous meetings.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 73

Manchester City wins: 34

Draws: 18

Coventry City wins: 21

Manchester City and Coventry City have faced each other a total of 73 times across all competitions, and it is the Citizens who lead the head-to-head record with 34 victories to the Sky Blues' 21, while 18 draws have also been played out between the two teams.

Maine Road staged the first meeting between Man City and Coventry back in November 1938, with the hosts claiming a 3-0 victory in the old Division Two.

Coventry failed to win any of their first nine encounters with Man City until October 1965, when they won 3-2 away from home in the third round of the League Cup.

These two teams have locked horns in six cup ties since then, winning one each in the League Cup and two each in the FA Cup. Man City won the most recent of those in January 2001 when Shaun Goater scored in the 90th minute to seal a 1-0 victory in the FA Cup fourth round.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Man City and Coventry have played against each other 10 times in the top tier. The Citizens did the double over the Sky Blues in the inaugural campaign, winning 3-2 away and 1-0 at home, but they have since failed to prevail in any of their last eight encounters (W4 D4).

Coventry celebrated their joint-biggest victory over Man City in February 1994 when goals from David Rennie, Mick Quinn, John Williams and Peter Ndlovu fired them to an emphatic 4-0 home triumph.

The 2000-01 season was the last time Man City and Coventry met in the Premier League, and although the Sky Blues accumulated four points across their home (1-1 draw) and away (2-1 win) fixtures, they along with the Citizens went on to suffer relegation.

The most recent meeting between these two teams took place in March 2002 when Man City claimed a 4-2 victory at Maine Road as a second-tier club under the late Kevin Keegan.

Previous meetings

Jan 01, 2001: Coventry City 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Aug 26, 2000: Manchester City 1-2 Coventry City (Premier League)

Jan 20, 1996: Manchester City 1-1 Coventry City (Premier League)

Aug 23, 1995: Coventry City 2-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Jan 14, 1995: Manchester City 0-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Oct 29, 1994: Coventry City 1-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Feb 19, 1994: Coventry City 4-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Aug 27, 1993: Manchester City 1-1 Coventry City (Premier League)

Mar 10, 1993: Manchester City 1-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Nov 21, 1992: Coventry City 2-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 01, 2001: Coventry City 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Aug 26, 2000: Manchester City 1-2 Coventry City (Premier League)

Jan 20, 1996: Manchester City 1-1 Coventry City (Premier League)

Aug 23, 1995: Coventry City 2-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Jan 14, 1995: Manchester City 0-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Oct 29, 1994: Coventry City 1-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Feb 19, 1994: Coventry City 4-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Aug 27, 1993: Manchester City 1-1 Coventry City (Premier League)

Mar 10, 1993: Manchester City 1-0 Coventry City (Premier League)

Nov 21, 1992: Coventry City 2-3 Manchester City (Premier League)