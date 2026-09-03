Man City lineup vs. Coventry: Predicted XI for Premier League clash including Fernandez, Ndiaye decisions

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca could be tempted to hand Deadline Day signings Enzo Fernandez and Iliman Ndiaye their debuts in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium.

Both players are fit and available for selection after finalising their moves on Tuesday night, with Jeremy Doku (calf) and Matheus Nunes (muscle) the club’s only injury concerns at present.

Fernandez, a record £125m arrival from Chelsea, will battle for a start in midfield alongside fellow new recruits Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi, the latter made his debut during a brief cameo appearance off the bench in City’s 4-1 win at Crystal Palace last week.

Rayan Cherki starred in that match with two goals and will hope to retain his starting spot in the No.10 role, which could see Phil Foden continue on the right side of attack and Antoine Semenyo out on the left.

Erling Haaland also netted a brace against the Eagles and is expected to lead the line; the Norwegian has scored 19 goals in 20 Premier League appearances against newly-promoted teams.

Maresca will weigh up whether to start Nico O’Reilly or Josko Gvardiol at left-back. Should the former get the nod, Gvardiol would therefore battle with Marc Guehi for a centre-back spot alongside captain Ruben Dias.

With Nunes still doubtful, Abdukodir Khusanov will likely be preferred to Rico Lewis to continue at right-back, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will be looking to claim his first clean sheet of the season this weekend.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Bouaddi; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland

> Click here to see how Coventry City could line up against Manchester City