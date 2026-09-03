Coventry lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Coventry City are sweating over the fitness of midfielder Frank Onyeka ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Onyeka missed the Sky Blues’ 1-0 home defeat to Hull City last weekend with “a little bit of a niggle on his hip”, and it remains to be seen whether he will recover in time to feature against the Citizens.

Haji Wright (thigh) remains a long-term absentee and Sidiki Cherif (fitness) is a minor doubt, while Liam Kitching has completed a season-long loan move to Sheffield United.

Bobby Thomas should be available to start, though, after coming off against Hull with cramp, and he could line up in a five-man defence should manager Frank Lampard opt for a pragmatic approach in a contest Coventry expect minimal possession.

Aurele Amenda and Ethan Pinnock could play alongside Thomas at centre-back, the latter is pushing to make his full debut, while Milan van Ewijk and Jay Dasilva may be given the license to drift forward on occasions as wing-backs.

In the potential absence of Onyeka, either Jack Rudoni or Victor Torp could start in centre-midfield alongside captain Matt Grimes and Caleb Yirenkyi. Gustavo Hamer is another midfielder at Lampard’s disposal, though.

Should Lampard deploy a 5-3-2 formation, Ephron Mason-Clark could be given the nod to start up front with Taiwo Awoniyi, forcing Loum Tchaouna to drop down to a substitutes’ bench including Ellis Simms, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Pinnock, Amenda, Dasilva; Yirenkyi, Grimes, Rudoni; Mason-Clark, Awoniyi

> Click here to see how Manchester City could line up against Coventry City