Man United confirm Chido Obi departure: What happens now?

"The 18-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive season with our Under-21s, scoring 15 goals in 31 appearances last term."

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Man United transfer news: Obi joins Willem II on loan

Obi is one of the most high-profile teenagers affiliated to a Premier League club given the incredible numbers that he has put up during his youth career.

The teenager had an incredible 2023-24 campaign for Arsenal Under-18s, scoring 32 goals in 18 appearances, including 28 goals in his final nine appearances for the Gunners, before making the move to Man United in the summer of 2024.

The Denmark Under-21s international has a record of 19 goals and seven assists in 40 appearances for Man United Under-21s, while he has 17 goals and two assists in 16 appearances for the Under-18s.

Obi has made eight first-team appearances for Man United, with all of those outings coming in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign.

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Is there a future for Obi at Man United?

The forward did not make a single senior appearance last term, though, and it has now been decided that his development will continue away from Old Trafford.

There had been suggestions that Obi could leave Man United on a permanent basis.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the move to Willem II is a straight loan, with no buy option included in the agreement.

Man United allegedly still have full confidence that Obi can be a first-team star in the coming years.

As a result, a successful loan spell in 2026-27 would put the youngster in a strong position to challenge for a regular spot in the first-team squad at Old Trafford during the 2027-28 campaign.