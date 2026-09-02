Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick's 'big' £34m Premier League target will be pursued in 2027 amid Luke Shaw concerns

Manchester United intend to return for Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall in 2027, the latest report has revealed.

The Red Devils enjoyed a 5-2 win against Ipswich Town last weekend, bouncing back after an opening-day defeat in the Premier League to Hull City.

While only two league games have been played, Michael Carrick's side have looked disjointed in a number of areas, especially at left-back.

Luke Shaw is 31 and has struggled to keep up with the pace of play, so it made sense that the Red Devils were linked to Newcastle defender Hall, who is valued by Transfermarkt at just over £34m.

TEAMtalk now claim that United have decided to renew their efforts to sign Hall next year after failing to land him this summer.

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Lewis Hall to Man United: Why does Michael Carrick want Newcastle star?

The club were also reported to have interest in Nathaniel Brown prior to his move to Bayern Munich, and it is clear to see that the Red Devils are looking to sign a defender with athletic qualities.

Hall is capable of charging up and down the left flank and consistently overlapping his winger, something that Shaw has struggled to do for some years.

The 21-year-old is also technically secure, and with teams increasingly pressing aggressively, being comfortable on the ball is a requirement for players at the top level.

It should be remembered that Carrick's side only scored 69 Premier League goals last season, and Hall's ability to provide a threat from the flanks would likely help United create more chances.

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What does Michael Carrick need at Manchester United?

United focused their efforts on strengthening their midfield this summer, bringing in Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

In the summer of 2025, the Red Devils signed Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, so it would be understandable if the club focused on their defence next.

A replacement for central defender Harry Maguire would be sensible, while there are also serious concerns about the reliability of Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, and it would not be surprising if multiple centre-backs were signed.