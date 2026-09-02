Real Madrid lineup vs. Real Betis: Predicted XI with Mourinho set to make Alexander-Arnold, Dumfries decision

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho could recall Denzel Dumfries in one of several changes for Friday's La Liga away clash with Real Betis.

Los Blancos are currently level on points with leaders Barcelona after starting the season with three consecutive victories against Espanyol, Real Sociedad and Malaga.

Jose Mourinho remains without a host of players for Real Madrid's fourth outing of the 2026-27 campaign, with Eder Militao, Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy, Thiago Pitarch and Rodrygo all sidelined with injury.

Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and forward Endrick are also in a race against time to prove their fitness in time for the trip to La Cartuja.

Thibaut Courtois is a guaranteed start in goal, although there is greater uncertainty about who could line up in front of the Belgian shot-stopper.

Trent Alexander-Arnold provided an assist for Kylian Mbappe in Sunday's commanding 4-0 victory over Malaga in his first start of the season.

Mourinho's decision to start Alexander-Arnold was likely influenced by the belief that Real Madrid would dominate possession and spend large periods of the game in the Malaga half.

Real Madrid's backline will face a tougher test against Betis, and with Dumfries seen as the strong defensive right-back, Alexander-Arnold may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Ibrahima Konate could be given the nod over Antonio Rudiger in the battle to be Dean Huijsen's centre-back partner, while Marc Cucurella will continue to marshal the left side of Real Madrid's back four.

After dropping down to the bench on Sunday, Bernardo Silva should come back into the side to play alongside Federico Valverde in a midfield two.

Arda Guler is also set to return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench to score the fourth goal in Real Madrid's comfortable win over Malaga.

Jude Bellingham will continue to play a key role from the number 10 spot, having already registered four goal contributions this season.

Vinicius Junior will operate off the left side, while Kylian Mbappe will look to add to his four-goal tally when he leads the line at La Cartuja.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Silva; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe