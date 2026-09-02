Brighton transfer news: Late deals for ex-Real Madrid ace and award-winning attacker confirmed

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of Chema Andres from Stuttgart on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old midfielder moves to the Amex Stadium for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £15.5m.

Andres came through the youth ranks at Real Madrid, making 35 appearances for their Castilla side and three first-team outings, before joining Stuttgart last summer for just €3m.

The Spain Under-21 international elevated his game to new heights in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart, playing 41 times in all competitions for a side who finished fourth in the table and qualified for the Champions League.

One new message... ?? pic.twitter.com/l8v64acFMx — Brighton & Hove Albion (@BHAFC) September 1, 2026

Andres has now been brought in by Brighton following the departure of Carlos Baleba to Manchester United for £70m last week.

"We’re delighted to welcome Chema to the club,” sporting director Mike Cave told Brighton’s official website. “He has an excellent pedigree having come through at Real Madrid; he followed that with a very good season with Stuttgart last season.

"We had been aware of Chema's potential for some time, and we are delighted to welcome him to the club, and look forward to working with him."

Azeez completes permanent move to Brighton from Millwall

The wait is over. ? pic.twitter.com/06Cg0YI85g — Brighton & Hove Albion (@BHAFC) September 2, 2026

While Andres’s arrival at Brighton was announced late on Tuesday night, Femi Azeez’s transfer from Millwall was made official on Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old winger has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Seagulls, who are understood to have paid Millwall an initial £12.5m in a deal that could rise to £15m with add-ons.

Azeez scored 11 goals and registered eight assists in 37 games last season, earning a place in the PFA and EFL Championship Team of the Year and helping Millwall finish third in the table, before they missed out on promotion via the playoffs.

"We are delighted to add Femi to the squad,” said Brighton chief Cave. “He arrives off the back of an excellent season with Millwall, having played a key role for them as they finished in the playoffs.

"He was one of the most exciting attacking talents in the Championship, and we’re delighted to have finally agreed his transfer, and we now looking forward to working with him."

Azeez is a two-cap Nigeria international who leaves Millwall after two seasons at The Den, having previously represented Reading, Wealdstone, Northwood and Watford at youth level.

Both Azeez and Andres could be ready to make their debuts for Brighton in the Premier League when Fabian Hurzeler’s side welcome Leeds United to the Amex on Saturday.