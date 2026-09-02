Aston Villa 'prepare' new contract for Ipswich, Brighton-linked midfielder

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a new contract offer for midfielder Lamare Bogarde.

The Premier League set a new record by spending £3.4bn on new players this summer, with Villa among the biggest spenders alongside Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been a hugely active transfer window for the Villans, who signed as many as 11 new players.

According to Kieran Maguire, Villa spent £297m on new signings while offloading 14 players for a combined £294m.

Despite losing key players including Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins, Unai Emery should be satisfied with the overall strength of his squad after bringing in the likes of Ibrahim Mbaye, Johan Manzambi and Nicolas Jackson.

Aston Villa prepare new contract for Lamare Bogarde

© Imago

According to Fabrizio Romano, Villa are preparing to offer Bogarde a new contract after rejecting several approaches for the midfielder during the summer.

Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly showed interest in signing Bogarde, while a number of other European clubs were also monitoring his situation.

Bogarde progressed through Villa's youth academy and has made 63 senior appearances for the club across all competitions.

Despite strengthening the squad considerably this summer, Emery is keen to retain the 22-year-old, who can operate both as a defensive midfielder and at right-back.

Aston Villa need to bounce back to winning ways

© Iconsport / SUSA

With the transfer madness now over, the focus returns to matters on the pitch, and Emery faces a major task integrating all of his new signings.

Villa have lost both of their opening games and currently sit at the bottom of the Premier League table after two matches.

The midfield has been strengthened by the arrivals of Leon Goretzka and Joao Gomes, while securing Bogarde's long-term future would provide Emery with another versatile option in the squad.