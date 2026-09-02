Man City transfer news: “Highly talented” Enzo Maresca signing leaves on loan

Manchester City winger Jeremy Monga has completed a season-long loan move to Championship club Swansea City.

The 17-year-old was only signed by the Citizens last month for a reported £10m from Leicester City, penning a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Monga reunited with manager Enzo Maresca, who briefly worked with the youngster during his time in charge of the Foxes, and was part of City’s first-team squad during pre-season.

However, the decision has been made for Monga to continue his development on loan at Swansea, where Man City hope he can gain regular first-team football in the Championship.

“Jeremy is a very exciting young player, one whose abilities are not common in players of his age,” Swansea head coach Vitor Matos told the club’s official website.

“He has gained plenty of experience of first-team and Championship football, and has looked confident and shown an ability to effect games at this level.

“We are delighted he and Manchester City have chosen Swansea as the place where they feel he can continue to develop and improve, and we are eager to see what he brings to the group.”

'Monga’s abilities are not common in players of his age'

Sporting director Ben Stevens added: “Jeremy is a highly talented winger with exciting ability on the ball, as demonstrated by Manchester City’s belief in his qualities.”

“We are all looking forward to seeing him contribute to our season and helping him fulfil his development potential.”

Monga will wear the No.12 shirt for Swansea, who currently sit top of the Championship table after accumulating 10 points from their opening four games (W3 D1), most recently winning 2-0 at home to Watford on Tuesday night.

Swansea have confirmed that “Due to the player's age and the loan being deemed an international transfer (England to Wales) under FIFA regulations, Monga will require a FIFA Minor Application exemption before he is able to play for the Swans.”

It therefore remains to be seen whether Monga will be eligible to play for his new club in Saturday’s Welsh derby at home to Wrexham.

Monga arrives at Swansea as one of the brightest young prospects in the UK, who became the second-youngest player in Premier League history at the age of just 15 when he made his professional debut for Leicester in April 2025.

Three months later, the winger became the youngest-ever player to start at match for Leicester in the EFL Cup, just a couple of days before surpassing Jude Bellingham as the Championship’s youngest-ever goalscorer at 16 years and 37 days old.