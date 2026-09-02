Every Premier League deadline-day transfer ranked from best to worst

After months of transfer rumours, negotiations and clubs seemingly breaking their own transfer records every week, the summer transfer window slammed shut in England at 23:00 on September 1.

With all 20 English top-flight sides spending a combined £3.46bn, the all-time summer transfer record was broken once again.

High-profile moves during the window included England duo Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers making the switch from Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa to Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, with both deals breaking the British transfer record.

Ahead of Deadline Day, there was still plenty of money to be spent, with Enzo Fernandez switching West London for Enzo Maresca's Citizens, while Jack Grealish returned to Everton on loan.

A total of 28 signings were made by Premier League sides on the final day of the 2026 summer window, with drama also surrounding deals that failed to go through after Everton's move for Folarin Balogun collapsed when the striker changed his mind following a medical at the club's training ground.

Here, at Sports Mole, we take a look at all the Premier League moves that were confirmed on Deadline Day while ranking them from best to worst.

1. Enzo Fernandez - Manchester City | 9/10

© Iconsport / PA Images

From the beginning of the window, Manchester City were keen to get their hands on Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, with the summer's longest-running transfer saga finally coming to an end in the final hours of the Deadline Day.

Maresca's top target was announced on the final day of the 79-day window, with the Citizens overcoming multiple obstacles to land the former World Cup winner.

The Argentine midfielder arrives at the Etihad Stadium in a joint-British record £125m deal and marks the second time City have spent more than £100m on a player this summer following the arrival of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

Fernandez becomes the third player to have broken the British transfer record twice during the Premier League era, joining Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand in the exclusive club.

The 25-year-old has already played once this season, coming off the bench against Fulham, where he was greeted by boos from both home and away fans.

2. Iliman Ndiaye - Manchester City | 8.5/10

© Iconsport / Maynard Manyowa/News Images/Sipa USA

Senegal winger Iliman Ndiaye looked set to move to Tottenham Hotspur in the final days of the transfer window after agreeing a deal in principle, only for the move to stall and eventually be hijacked by Manchester City.

The 26-year-old, who was playing in the seventh tier of English football just over six years ago, signed from Everton in a deal worth up to £65m and became the seventh summer arrival for the Citizens.

While the fee may seem large for a player who scored just six Premier League goals last season and created the fourth-most chances at Everton, it has been a summer of inflated transfer fees and follows a move that saw City's Savio depart Tottenham for an even larger fee despite rarely playing during the 2025-26 campaign.

The winger was involved in 29.2% of Everton's completed dribbles last season and will now look ahead to a new campaign surrounded by better players and expected to flourish even further.

3. Malick Fofana - Sunderland | 8.5/10

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The Black Cats announced their fifth signing of the summer late on the final day of the window after pipping Crystal Palace to the signature of Lyon winger Malick Fofana in a typically dramatic Deadline Day saga.

Fofana was sat at Lyon airport with two private jets waiting for him to make up his mind, with one bound for Sunderland and the other for London, where he would have signed for Crystal Palace under Pierre Sage, who was his manager during his time in France.

With the clock ticking, the winger eventually made his decision and chose Sunderland, with club owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus travelling to Lyon to convince the player.

The deal was eventually confirmed as the second transfer completed by Sunderland on Deadline Day, with the Belgian forward arriving at the Stadium of Light after an injury-hit campaign in Ligue 1 for a fee of £30m, noticeably smaller than many of the other deals completed around the country.

Regis Le Bris' side are building ahead of the club's first European campaign since 1973, with Fofana arriving at the North East side at the same time as Kevin Danso.

4. Matias Fernandez-Pardo - Newcastle United | 8/10

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Newcastle United took their summer spending to £262m on the final day of the window with the signing of Matias Fernandez-Pardo from French side Lille.

The eighth arrival for Matthias Jaissle, Fernandez-Pardo arrives at St James' Park in a deal worth £51m after scoring eight goals in the league last season, while his arrival also allowed the Magpies to offload Nick Woltemade, who joined Juventus on a season-long loan.

Set to wear the number 20 shirt, Newcastle United fans can expect the new signing, who penned a long-term contract, to operate in central or wide areas, with the forward bringing plenty of versatility to the squad.

Called up to the 2026 World Cup with Belgium, the 21-year-old played a key role in helping his former side reach the Champions League last season and could make his debut against Bournemouth on Saturday.

5. Hugo Larsson - Fulham | 8/10

© Imago / DeFodi Images

"Honoured" to make the move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Craven Cottage, Hugo Larsson signed for Fulham on Deadline Day on an initial season-long loan, with the move potentially becoming permanent for just £18.3m if certain conditions are met.

Larsson made 119 appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists during his three years in Germany, and arrives at Fulham after the club had apparently been tracking him for a number of years.

He arrives at Craven Cottage with a growing repuation as one of the Bundesliga's most promising young midfielders, having established himself as a regular for Frankfurt despite only turning 22 in June.

The Swedish midfielder could make his debut against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

6. Quinten Timber - Crystal Palace | 8/10

© Imago / PsnewZ / William Cannarella

Crystal Palace had a busy final day of the window after announcing the signings of experienced international Ben Chilwell and Quinten Timber.

The latter arrives from Marseille and has signed a five-year deal with the Conference League holders, joining his twin brother in London, who currently plays for Arsenal.

The Eagles have spent £20m on the Dutch midfielder, who featured for his country under Ronald Koeman at the 2026 World Cup.

An academy product at Ajax, Dutch champion, Feyenoord captain and now a Premier League player, Timber has taken quite the scenic route to South London, becoming the fourth Deadline Day deal completed by Crystal Palace.

7. Jean-Matteo Bahoya - Leeds United | 7.5/10

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Another Eintracht Frankfurt departure making the list, Jean-Matteo Bahoya became a late deal for Leeds United after signing for the Yorkshire side on loan, with the opportunity for the move to become permanent for a fee of £19.7m.

The 21-year-old made 37 appearances for Frankfurt last season, eight of which came in the Champions League, while the explosive winger also set the record for the fastest-ever sprint in Bundesliga history with a speed of 23.09mph.

The speedy left winger may not have the numbers in terms of goal contributions for Frankfurt, but if Daniel Farke's side can improve that aspect of his game, Leeds United may have managed to sign a great prospect for a relatively small fee.

8. David Affengruber - Fulham | 7.5/10

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Fulham had a busy end to the summer transfer window and further strengthened their squad with the signing of pacey centre-back David Affengruber.

The 25-year-old arrives from La Liga side Elche and was part of the Austria side that competed at the recent World Cup in North America.

Affengruber, who signed for the West London side in a deal running until 2030, arrives at Craven Cottage for just £8.5m and could come straight into Alvaro Arbeloa's backline at the weekend.

The Austrian defender arrives with valuable European experience, having helped Sturm Graz win the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup double in 2024 before moving to Elche, where he played a key role in their promotion back to La Liga.

9. Chema Andres - Brighton | 7.5/10

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A deal that came out of nowhere, Chema Andres signed for Brighton & Hove Albion from Stuttgart late on Deadline Day.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who came through the ranks at Real Madrid, made 41 appearances for the German side last season and helped them qualify for the Champions League.

Andres has made the move to the Amex Stadium for a fee worth just £15.5m and could come straight into Fabian Hurzeler's side to take on Leeds United.

The young and exciting signing is someone who can create space and time his positioning well, and he is a player Seagulls fans will look to get behind, with the deal confirmed just before midnight.

10. Ibrahim Mbaye - Aston Villa | 7.5/10

© Iconsport / Powerpics/Alamy

18-year-old Senegalese forward Ibrahim Mbaye signed for Unai Emery's side for a fee of £47m from Paris Saint-Germain after scoring three goals and providing two assists in the Paris-based side's Ligue 1 title-winning campaign.

The teenager, who also helped PSG defend the Champions League, played in all four of Senegal's 2026 World Cup matches and became the youngest African player to score at a men's World Cup.

While the transfer fee is high for someone of such a young age, he has developed vital experience at one of the best teams in the world and arrives at Villa Park as one of 10 signings the West Midlands side have made this summer.

Mbaye, who made his PSG debut aged just 16, is a right-sided player who was on the opposing bench when Aston Villa lost the Super Cup last month.

11. Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Aston Villa | 7.5/10

Taylor Harwood-Bellis went from Saint to Villain on Deadline Day, completing a £30m move from Southampton to Aston Villa to help strengthen Unai Emery's defence after Ezri Konsa's move to Arsenal.

12. Dario Osorio - Crystal Palace | 7.5/10

Crystal Palace signed Dario Osorio from FC Midtjylland on loan, with the deal including an obligation to buy for around £26m if certain conditions are met.

13. Jack Grealish - Everton | 7.5/10

Jack Grealish returned to Everton from Manchester City on a season-long loan, making it his second consecutive campaign at Hill Dickinson Stadium after his previous spell was cut short by injury in January.

14. Tosin Adarabioyo - Tottenham | 7/10

One of two deadline-day deals completed by Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs', Tosin Adarabioyo quickly replaced Kevin Danso after arriving from Chelsea for a fee worth around £10m.

15. Kevin Danso - Sunderland | 7/10

Sunderland added further defensive experience by signing Kevin Danso from Tottenham Hotspur on loan following a dramatic Deadline Day, with the deal including an obligation to buy worth around £25m if the required conditions are met.

16. Juan Riquelme Angulo - Sunderland | 7/10

Another signing for the Black Cats, Sunderland completed a £5m move for highly rated teenage Ecuadorian Juan Riquelme Angulo from Independiente del Valle, with the forward signing a five-year contract on Wearside.

17. Ainsley Maitland-Niles - Everton | 7/10

Everton added experience to their squad with the permanent signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Lyon for around £4m, bringing in a versatile option after the former Arsenal academy graduate spent two years in France.

18. Mykhailo Mudryk - Tottenham | 7/10

Out of action for nearly two years, Tottenham handed Mykhailo Mudryk a route back into Premier League football by signing the Chelsea winger on a season-long loan, reuniting him with former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto De Zerbi.

19. Melvin Bard - Leeds United | 6.5/10

Leeds United strengthened at left-back by signing Melvin Bard from Nice on an initial season-long loan, with the deal including an option to make the move permanent for around £4.3m.

20. Ben Chilwell - Crystal Palace | 6.5/10

Crystal Palace brought Ben Chilwell back to Selhurst Park on a permanent deal from Strasbourg, giving the former England international another chance to revive his Premier League career.

21. Honest Ahanor - Crystal Palace | 6.5/10

Yet another deadline-day deal for the Eagles, Crystal Palace secured Honest Ahanor from Chelsea on loan for the season after the Blues agreed a £40m deal to sign the highly rated 18-year-old defender from Atalanta.

22. Zian Flemming - Ipswich Town | 6.5/10

Ipswich Town added to their attacking ranks with the signing of Zian Flemming from Burnley for £17m, with a further £3m available in add-ons as the Dutchman joined on a four-year deal.

23. Ilyas Ansah - Hull City | 6.5/10

With their business heavily publicised, Hull City made a major statement by signing Ilyas Ansah from Union Berlin, with the German striker arriving in a deal worth up to £21m that became a record sale for the Bundesliga club.

24. Tim Iroegbunam - Hull City | 6.5/10

The Tigers were once again involved in late business as they completed a move for Premier League midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Everton on a permanent basis, although the fee was left undisclosed by both clubs.

25. Brooke Norton Cuffy - Hull City | 6/10

One of four deadline-day deals for Hull City, Brooke Norton-Cuffy arrived from Genoa, with the former Arsenal academy graduate becoming their 15th summer signing.

26. Sorba Thomas - Hull City | 6/10

Hull City capped off their business with a late move for Welsh winger Sorba Thomas from Stoke City, adding another attacking option to their squad.

27. Manuel Angel - Fulham | 6/10

The third Real Madrid player to make the move to Fulham, Manuel Angel signed from the Spanish giants for around £3m to link up with Alvaro Arbeloa in west London.

28. Lucca Brughmans - Liverpool | 6/10

Liverpool secured the signing of highly rated Genk goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans for around £30m, with the 18-year-old remaining in Belgium on loan before moving to Anfield in 2027.