Premier League spending hits unprecedented £3.46bn as Man City set £458m transfer window record

Premier League clubs have smashed the summer transfer spending record after an extraordinary window saw more than £3.4 billion spent.

The previous record of £3.14 billion, set last summer, was comfortably surpassed before Enzo Fernandez's £125 million move to Manchester City was confirmed.

City ultimately set a new club record with £458 million spent, despite also bringing in more than £300 million through player sales.

Premier League spending reaches record high once again

© Imago / Dave Shopland

Premier League clubs spent a remarkable £3.46 billion this summer, according to figures provided to BBC Sport by FootballTransfers.com founder Paul Macdonald.

The total was boosted by £475 million spent on deadline day alone, significantly higher than the £391 million spent on the final day of last summer's window.

The figures underline the financial power of English football, with spending more than trebling from the £1.13 billion recorded just five years ago.

Four of the five most expensive deals in Premier League history were also completed this summer, with Fernandez joining City, Elliot Anderson also moving to City for £116 million, Morgan Rogers joining Chelsea for £117 million and Liverpool paying up to £123 million for Bradley Barcola.

Man City were among the biggest spenders in the 2026 summer window

© Iconsport / SPI

Man City ended the window as the biggest spenders, with their outlay reaching £458 million after completing the Fernandez deal.

That set a new Premier League record for a single summer, surpassing Liverpool's £415 million from last year. City did, however, recoup £304 million through player sales.

Chelsea were the second-highest spenders at £349 million, although their £382 million in sales actually left them with a £33 million net profit.

Tottenham spent £302 million as they look to recover from last season's struggles, while Liverpool spent £198 million and Arsenal £194 million.

Newly promoted Ipswich were also among the biggest spenders, splashing £171 million in an attempt to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

The Premier League's spending power was therefore on full display, with clubs increasingly willing to spend huge sums on proven talent from within England as well as emerging stars from overseas.