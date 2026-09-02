Manchester CIty: 'Do you want another season like at Milan?' — the tough conversation between Guardiola and Reijnders

Tijjani Reijnders failed to replicate his impressive Milan form at the Citizens and moved to Saudi football

The Dutchman's frustrating spell at Manchester City included some notable behind-the-scenes moments for the player's career as a whole.

The midfielder had entered the campaign with expectations of a standout season in the Premier League, following a highly successful individual spell at AC Milan. However, that level of performance failed to carry over, and the player saw his role at the Citizens gradually reduced.

Now playing for Al-Qadsiah, in Saudi Arabia, Reijnders has recalled a tough conversation he had with Pep Guardiola, who attempted to motivate the midfielder to rediscover his best form at the Citizens.

Manchester City: Guardiola invokes Reijnders' final Milan season

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During the conversation, the manager reportedly reminded the Dutchman of his difficult final season at AC Milan, which ended without European qualification. The manager's remarks were revealed in the documentary series "A Beautiful Obsession", which chronicles Manchester City's most recent season under Guardiola.

"Do you want to relive your last season at Milan, the one where you didn't qualify for Europe? Do you want that? Do you want to go through that again?" - the manager asked pointedly.

The question was raised during a squad meeting in the dressing room, in which the Catalan attempted to warn his players that he did not want to see a repeat of the previous season, during which the English club fell well below the elite standards it had set for itself in recent years in English football.

In 2024-25, the Citizens were hit by a series of injuries throughout the squad, were far from producing the kind of football typically associated with a Guardiola side, and won only the Community Shield.

"The big question for every Manchester City player who was also here last season is: do you want to go through another season like that one? If you don't want that, then you'll have to act. Otherwise, you won't win, my friends" - the manager concluded.

Reijnders' spell at Manchester City

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Tijjani Reijnders was signed from AC Milan in June 2025 for £46.5 million, but ultimately failed to live up to expectations during his short spell at the club, moving to Saudi football for £52 million just a year after arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

For the Citizens, he made 47 appearances, scoring five goals and providing two assists, starting in only half of his Premier League matches. His declining role was compounded by the change in the club's management.

With the arrival of Enzo Maresca to succeed Pep Guardiola, the squad rebuild justified the departure of several players who had fallen outside the club's plans, including the Dutch midfielder.

Following the departures of Reijnders, Bernardo Silva and Rodri, the Citizens carried out a significant midfield overhaul, bringing in young, high-profile names such as Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi and, on Tuesday, Enzo Fernandez from rivals Chelsea.