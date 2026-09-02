Seven strikers who Everton could still sign for free after Folarin Balogun deadline-day disaster

Everton's 2026 summer transfer window ended in frustrating fashion after their attempts to bring in a new striker fell apart at the final hurdle.

Toffees boss David Moyes appeared to have landed Folarin Balogun in a £40 million deal from Monaco, only for medical concerns to lead to renegotiations before the player ultimately changed his mind at the eleventh hour.

That leaves the Merseyside outfit in a very difficult position, with Thierno Barry now their only natural senior No.9.

With the window now closed, Moyes may have to look towards the free-agent market if he wants to add another striker to his squad.

Sports Mole takes a look at seven names Everton could consider.

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Anthony Martial is the obvious high-upside gamble.

The former Manchester United forward never quite fulfilled his early promise but is still only 30 and has 63 Premier League goals to his name.

Martial left Monterrey in July after a mutual termination and is now a free agent, while his spell at Greek giants AEK Athens was underwhelming.

Everton have reportedly been spoken to about the possibility of a move, and a return to the North West could give him one last chance to prove himself on the biggest stage.

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It would be hard to imagine Vardy wearing anything other than Leicester City colours, but the veteran remains available after leaving Cremonese.

The 39-year-old scored seven goals and provided two assists in 29 appearances for the Serie A side last season and has 145 Premier League goals.

Everton could use him as a deputy to Barry, with his ability to make runs in behind still useful, while his experience would also be valuable in the dressing room.

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Mauro Icardi would arguably be the most ambitious option on this list.

The Argentine left Galatasaray in July after scoring 77 goals and registering 25 assists in 134 games for the Turkish giants, winning four consecutive league titles.

Previously, he scored more than 111 goals in 188 appearances for Inter before moving to PSG. Stefano Pioli once described him as an "animal in the box", and that is exactly what Everton are missing.

The only problem could be his wages and overall cost.

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Zaha is not the most natural No.9 on this list, but Everton could do with his Premier League experience and ability to play across the forward line.

The former Crystal Palace star has 99 goal contributions in 308 Premier League appearances and spent last season on loan at Charlotte after leaving Galatasaray.

He would represent a relatively quick fix and could provide another rotation option behind Barry.

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Andrea Belotti is another one that is more speculative, but his record at Torino shows why he could be worth considering.

The 32-year-old scored 113 goals in 251 appearances for the Italian club and once had a £85 million release clause.

His career has stalled since leaving Torino for Roma in 2022, with spells at Como, Cagliari, Fiorentina and Benfica following.

He is a free agent after failing his medical when Cagliari attempted to renew his contract, making this an unlikely but interesting option.

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Karl Toko Ekambi could offer Everton some strength in attack.

The Cameroon international, who won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations - leading to interest from Brighton & Hove Albion - has plenty of European experience and enjoyed respectable goalscoring spells with a trio of French clubs in Lyon, Angers and Sochaux.

He has just left Qatari side Al-Arabi after a six-month deal and is another free agent who could provide depth without requiring a hefty transfer fee.

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One final option could be the most realistic short-term - Jordan Ayew.

The 34-year-old captained Ghana at the 2026 World Cup and remains capable of doing a job at Premier League level. Ayew left Leicester following their relegation to League One and is now available for free.

With more than 300 English top-flight appearances and spells at Swansea City, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, he knows the league inside out and has 42 Premier League goals.

He is also accustomed to playing a supporting role, making him a sensible deputy for Barry.