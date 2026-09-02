Crystal Palace transfer news: Two departures to Championship clubs confirmed including three-time trophy winner

Crystal Palace have confirmed that Justin Devenny has completed a permanent transfer to Championship side Stoke City.

The 22-year-old spent three seasons at Selhurst Park and made a total of 60 first-team appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals.

Devenny played 32 times for the Eagles last season, while he was part of the Palace squad that won the Conference League, FA Cup and Community Shield under former boss Oliver Glasner.

The Northern Ireland international has since fallen down the pecking order under new head coach Pierre Sage and the decision has been made for him to pursue a fresh challenge at Stoke, becoming their 10th signing of the summer.

“A big part of the reason for me joining is that the ambitions of the club match mine, and that’s to ultimately get back into the Premier League,” Devenny told Stoke’s official website.

“That’s the goal. It’s what we want and it’s what the fans want as well. With the size of the club, that’s what we need to aim to be.

Devenny a positive acquisition for ambitious Stoke side

The eagle has landed ? pic.twitter.com/Qy2mYj1HUf — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) September 2, 2026

“Football for me is about doing all sides of the game, whether that’s defending and tackling, carrying the ball or starting and joining attacks.

“I’ll provide plenty of energy and hard work and want to be showing quality by contributing with goals and assists as well.

“I’m really excited to join the club, to meet the fans and start putting all of that into action, to the best level I can, in a Stoke City shirt.”

Stoke’s sporting director Jon Walters added: “Justin is a player who has made 60 appearances during the past two seasons in and around the Premier League and European football, as well as representing his national team.

“That experience, combined with the quality he has shown at that level and the tenacious attitude he brings to his game, gives us confidence that he has the attributes to positively contribute to what we’re building.

“He also gives us versatility and further competition within the squad, which was important to us as we looked to strengthen over the summer.

“With the 10 new signings we have made over the window, we feel we have added both quality and depth across the squad. We believe we now have a group capable of having a successful season, but we know the relentless hard work must continue throughout the club if we are going to achieve what we want to.”

“Great news” for Millwall as Esse returns on loan from Crystal Palace

"It's a home for me as well, a place where I started my journey." ?



Watch the full interview with Romain by heading over to Millwall TV+ now! pic.twitter.com/R4o35OJGhY — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) September 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Palace have also confirmed that Romain Esse has returned to Championship club Millwall on loan for the 2026-27 season.

The 21-year-old started his professional career at The Den and made 66 first-team appearances for the club, before joining Palace in a deal worth an initial £12m in January 2025.

Esse remarkably scored with his first touch as an Eagles player in a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Brentford just eight days after signing, but the winger ultimately found opportunities limited in South London.

The England Under-21 international started just one game for Palace last season before heading out on loan to Championship title winners Coventry during the second half of the campaign, playing 18 times for the Sky Blues.

Millwall's director of football Steve Gallen has since expressed his delight over the return of Esse, telling the club’s website: "When I first came in, he was the shining light around here.

“He went off to Crystal Palace, in the Premier League, which was great for him at that time, but he hasn't played as much - so we're going to give him a real opportunity again.

"It's great news for the football club and it's great to see him back here."

At the time of writing, it remains unknown as to whether Esse was signed by Millwall in time to feature in Wednesday night’s Championship clash with Wrexham; he may instead make his first appearance back at the club against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.