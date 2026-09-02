Tottenham transfer "make or break" for £85m attacker's career after devastating debut

Savio's £85m move to Tottenham Hotspur will be "make or break" for the attacker's career, South American football expert Tim Vickery has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The former Manchester City talent was one of a handful of big-money incomings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer, after largely failing to make the grade during his time at the Etihad.

The 22-year-old managed 23 goal involvements in 84 appearances for the Sky Blues - seven of his own and 16 assists - but took little time to make his mark on the North London turf.

Savio bagged a goal and assist on his Tottenham debut in a 5-1 EFL Cup win over Charlton Athletic, although he now faces added attacking competition from the fit-again Mohammed Kudus and new signing Mykhaylo Mudryk.

However, Vickery has backed the Brazil international to reignite his career in the English capital and is confident that Savio can demonstrate that he is worth the £85m Spurs paid for him.

Tim Vickery: 'Tottenham move is make or break for Savio's career'

"Tottenham Move Is Make Or Break For Savio's Career" - Tim Vickery ⚪?

"Momentum is very important in football, and this move to Tottenham is, I think, make or break for his career," Vickery said. "Two years ago, when he joined City, he was getting a regular game for Brazil.

"Now it is a position where Brazil have more options in wide attacking spaces than they know what to do with. Two years ago, he was getting a game for Brazil, and there was even a question of whether he was going to be the first genuine Brazilian superstar to play in the Premier League.

"He has lost that one already because I think Estevao has probably stolen that one. And it proved perhaps to be a bad time to join City. Now, with the injury to Rodri, the turbulence at the club and losing Guardiola, there is a lot of talent there.

"I know that La Liga is not as strong, but the form he showed there for Girona was really impressive. I have to declare an interest in this. I support this team, and I hope that De Zerbi is the right coach to unlock it.

"He started very well. That is important, with a terrific goal on debut against Charlton in midweek. So a little bit of that momentum is back. I am going to back this move.

"I know Tottenham wanted him last year. They had to wait a year to get their hands on him. But this could be exactly the place for Savio to recover his momentum and show that he is worth every bit of that transfer fee of £85m."

Will Savio return from injury for next Tottenham game?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Savio's early Tottenham momentum stalled at the weekend, when the attacker was left out of the matchday squad for their 2-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi explained that Savio was struggling with muscular fatigue following his debut against Charlton, although he expressed hope that the player would resume training on Monday or Tuesday.

Savio also commented on an Instagram post from Omar Marmoush stating "next game" followed by winking emojis, suggesting that he will make a rapid recovery for gameweek three.

Tottenham face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, still searching for their first point and goal of the Premier League season.