Spurs injury, suspension list and return dates for Nottingham Forest clash: James Maddison, Savio, Dejan Kulusevski latest

Tottenham Hotspur are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they square off against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Roberto De Zerbi enjoyed a productive transfer deadline day, adding Chelsea duo Tosin Adarabioyo and Mykhaylo Mudryk to his squad.

However, with Spurs having suffered defeats to Brentford and Newcastle United in the Premier League, the Italian is under pressure to deliver three points at the City Ground against opponents who are also still waiting for their first top-flight success of 2026-27.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of making the trip to the East Midlands.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: February 2027

Xavi Simons remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury sustained towards the end of the 2025-26 season, and the current projection will see him miss the entirety of 2026.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: September 5 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

James Maddison had only recently returned from the serious ACL injury that wrecked his 2025–26 campaign when he picked up a fresh knock, landing awkwardly on his shoulder after coming off the bench against Brentford.

De Zerbi has been cautious over the playmaker's fitness since, and while the issue is not considered severe, Maddison remains a major doubt for this contest.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Fatigue

Possible return date: September 5 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Savio was a surprise absentee from the squad to face Newcastle last week, with De Zerbi suggesting that it was down to muscle fatigue after making his debut versus Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup.

The Brazilian is expected to return for the game at the City Ground.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

In recent days, Dejan Kulusevski has made a return to training for the first time in 15 months.

However, having been sidelined with a knee injury since March 2025, the Swedish playmaker is weeks away from being considered for an appearance in the first team.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Wilson Odobert's 2025-26 season was ended prematurely by a serious knee injury, having ruptured his ACL in February.

The winger remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery, with a return likelier around the turn of the year.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players banned for the game against Forest.