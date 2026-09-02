Preview: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray - prediction, team news, lineups

Galatasaray make the trip to Istanbul Basaksehir on Friday night looking to extend their unbeaten start to the 2026-27 Super Lig to four matches.

At a time when the defending champions sit top of the Super Lig table, the hosts are down in 12th place, albeit just three points adrift of their next opponents.

Match preview

With the summer transfer window remaining open until Friday for Turkish teams, Galatasaray will continue to have one eye on the market when they head into this encounter.

Nevertheless, Okan Buruk will be happy with his team's start to the campaign, collecting seven points from their opening three matches.

Despite the surprise draw with Corum FK on the opening weekend of the season, the giants of Turkish football have responded by scoring seven goals in wins over Erzurumspor FK and Goztepe FK.

Victor Osimhen already has an incredible five goals and two assists from 270 minutes of football, the Nigerian hinting that he can be the difference maker in this division yet again.

However, three of the four goals conceded by Galatasaray have come in the 20 minutes after half time, a trend that will concern Buruk ahead of their toughest test of the season so far.

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

Istanbul Basaksehir have needed to find a way to recover from their disappointing exit in the Conference League second qualifying round at the hands of Finland's Inter Turku.

A return of four points from three games will be considered satisfactory by Nuri Sahin, with the one defeat coming at the hands of Trabzonspor by a 2-1 scoreline.

As well as a 2-0 victory over Kocaelispor - a team who have won their other two games - on the opening weekend of the season, a 1-1 draw was posted against Kasimpasa - who are unbeaten - last time out.

Eldor Shomurodov is attempting to rival Osimhen for the golden boot, the Uzbekistan star netting three times in as many appearances.

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

Istanbul Basaksehir form (all competitions):

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / Insidefoto

Yusuf Sari could be handed his first start of the Super Lig season having replaced Abbosbek Fayzullaev at half time of the Kasimpasa game.

Unless Onur Ergun replaces Olivier Kemen in midfield, the rest of the team may stay the same, with Edin Visca remaining a doubt with a knock.

Galatasaray defender Abdulkerim Bardakci will be assessed having been withdrawn at the break of the Goztepe fixture.

Kaan Ayhan and Arda Unyay are on standby to replace him, while Leroy Sane may replace Baris Alper Yilmaz on the flank.

New signing Rafael Leao is not expected to feature as he continues to recover from a thigh injury.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Sahiner, Bayram, Opoku, Operi; Skov Olsen, Gunes, Kemen, Sari; Shomurodov, Bozok

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Yilmaz; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Akgun, Sara, Sane; Osimhen

We say: Istanbul Basaksehir 1-3 Galatasaray

When Istanbul Basaksehir's only defeat is to Trabzonspor, they deserve respect heading into this fixture. However, Galatasaray are already moving towards their free-scoring best, and we expect several goals to be netted by the champions in this contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.