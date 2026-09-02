Preview: Stuttgart vs FC Koln - prediction, team news, lineups

Stuttgart will look to bounce back from a bruising defeat in the first gameweek of the new Bundesliga season with a victory against visitors FC Koln at MHPArena on Friday.

Die Roten suffered a 5-1 loss to Bayern last week, and they come into Friday's clash last in 18th, whereas Koln emerged as 3-2 winners against Hoffenheim on Saturday and are seventh with three points.

Match preview

Stuttgart should not necessarily feel disheartened by their rout at the hands of Bayern, but the match may have sent a message that they are not yet in a position to challenge the league champions.

Sebastian Hoeness did oversee a 4-0 win against Hansa Rostock on August 21 in the first round of the DFB-Pokal, though that was just their second competitive win in seven games.

Die Roten were only beaten twice in that stretch, a period in which they also defeated Bayer Leverkusen, but it will be a concern to the head coach that his side have conceded at least two goals in 10 of their last 16 matches.

While the hosts are yet to play a fixture at home this campaign, supporters are sure to be confident considering their team only lost three times in domestic clashes at MHPArena in 2025-26, winning 13 games and settling for three stalemates.

Stuttgart managed to keep eight clean sheets in those home contests, while they netted two or more goals on nine occasions.

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto/Scott Coleman, Eibner-Pressefoto / Alamy

Koln came back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to beat Hoffenheim, with loanee Thijs Dallinga finding the back of the net twice, including his side's 82nd-minute winner.

The Billy Goats also won 2-1 against Wurzburger Kickers on August 24 in the DFB-Pokal's first round, and they will be delighted by their start to the campaign given they won just two of their final 15 games of 2025-26, losing seven times.

Rene Wagner's side lost both of their league encounters with Stuttgart in 2025-26, losing 3-1 at MHPArena in February, and they have in fact been beaten in five of their seven most recent clashes with their hosts while failing to win.

Koln's only match on the road this term was their DFB-Pokal triumph, and that was their first triumph in any of their last 14 away outings.

The visitors were defeated in seven of those 14 away games, and they conceded at least two goals in nine fixtures while failing to score three times.

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

L

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

W

L

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

W

FC Koln form (all competitions):

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News

Stuttgart know they will be without attackers Justin Diehl (thigh), Nikolas Nartey (hamstring) and centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou (hamstring).

Forward Deniz Undav has already registered two assists this season, and he will feature in an attack alongside Jamie Leweling and Dzenan Pejcinovic.

Jeff Chabot, Finn Jeltsch and Ramon Hendriks are in line to start a second league game at the back, while they may be shielded by midfielders Grischa Promel and Angelo Stiller.

Koln will be without central defenders Timo Hubers (knee) and Sebastian Sebulonsen (hamstring), as well as attacker Gian-Luca Waldschmidt, though all three are expected to return to action this month.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Luka Lochoshvili are likely to be trusted in defence, while Jan Thielmann, Isak Johannesson and Said El Mala could support striker Dallinga.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Bredlow; Jeltsch, Chabot, Hendriks; Vagnoman, Promel, Stiller, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Undav; Pejcinovic

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Castro-Montes, Simpson-Pusey, Lochoshvili, Mensah; Skhiri, Krauss; Thielmann, Johannesson, El Mala; Dallinga

We say: Stuttgart 3-1 FC Koln

Stuttgart may have suffered a defeat to Bayern, but their loss does not negate the fact they boast an excellent home record.

The visitors will not surrender without a fight, but given they consistently struggled on the road at the end of 2025-26, it would not be surprising if the hosts claimed three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.