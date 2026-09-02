Boost for Liverpool? Midfielder promised major transfer 'very soon'

Liverpool may have received a boost in their pursuit of Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara should they decide to revive their interest in 2027, either in January or next summer.

Chelsea reportedly reached an agreement to sign Camara on deadline day, but the deal collapsed at the 11th hour after Monaco pulled the plug on the proposed transfer.

The Blues had identified the Senegal international as a potential replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who had agreed to join Manchester City for £125m.

However, despite reaching a written agreement, Monaco ultimately refused to sanction the transfer, leaving Chelsea furious with the Ligue 1 club's handling of the situation.

Monaco sporting director Thiago Scuro subsequently explained why the deal for Camara collapsed and assured the midfielder that he would be allowed to leave 'very soon'.

Lamine Camara: What Thiago Scuro promised Monaco midfielder

© Imago / Jonathan Moscrop

BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella reports that Scuro has promised Camara that he could secure "even better options than he did yesterday".

Camara is expected to return to action for Monaco and, according to Scuro, remains fully committed and professional despite the disappointment of the failed transfer.

Whether Chelsea will return for Camara in the January window or next summer remains to be seen, but the latest development could also encourage Liverpool to revive their interest.

Liverpool may have received transfer boost in Lamine Camara chase

© Iconsport / Ben Roberts/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

The Reds were linked with a move for Camara this summer but ultimately opted against entering a bidding war with Chelsea.

According to Ben Jacobs, Liverpool contacted Camara to inform him that they could potentially make a move if his proposed switch to Chelsea fell through.

It was ultimately a mixed transfer window for Liverpool, who signed Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain for a big-money fee, while also adding Victor Munoz and Ronald Araujo, with the latter arriving on loan from Barcelona.

The Reds also signed highly-rated goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans from Genk, although the youngster immediately returned to the Belgian club on loan for the remainder of the season.

At the same time, Liverpool failed to sign a defensive midfielder despite selling Curtis Jones, while the right-back position was also not strengthened.

Andoni Iraola has Trey Nyoni, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai as midfield options, but the Reds could be tempted to revisit their interest in Camara in January.