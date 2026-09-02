Aston Villa transfer news: Leon Bailey update as 'surprise deal' lined up with Champions League club

Aston Villa have reportedly agreed to sell Leon Bailey to AEK Athens.

Unai Emery concluded a chaotic summer transfer window with the signings of Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye on deadline day.

With 10 fresh faces through the door at Villa Park, the Spaniard can be relatively content with the outcome, despite having seen five star players move elsewhere.

Despite Villa seemingly doing what was required to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations, a solution still needed to be found for Bailey.

After the Jamaica international failed to secure a proposed move to Hull City, he has been left in limbo.

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Bailey close to securing Villa exit

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a verbal agreement has been reached with AEK Athens, who will play in the League Phase of the Champions League.

Romano describes the deal as a "surprise" as Bailey looks to be in line to finalise a permanent transfer to the Greek team.

While a fee is not disclosed, Villa will be generating income for a player who has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Bailey did not feature in a pre-season fixture from July 25 onwards due to injury.

Signed in 2021, Bailey will depart the West Midlands outfit having contributed 23 goals and 25 assists from 163 appearances in all competitions.

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What is Aston Villa's net spend for 2026-27 summer transfer window?

A report compiled by Transfermarkt claims that Aston Villa have made a profit of £51.51m during the summer transfer window.

With the fee for Bailey to be added to that, Villa chiefs have ticked the boxes required to compiled with the regulations.