When is the January 2027 transfer window? Opening and closing dates for Premier League market

The dust has now settled on one of the most extraordinary summer transfer windows in Premier League history, with clubs across the division having spent the past months reshaping and strengthening their squads ahead of another long season.

The summer window slammed shut at 11pm on 1 September, bringing an end to a frantic period of negotiations, speculation, record-breaking deals and the dramatic twists that have become synonymous with deadline day.

Premier League clubs once again flexed their financial muscles throughout the window, including five players commanding a fee of at least £100m, with Enzo Fernandez's £125m transfer to Manchester City becoming the league's joint-most expensive signing.

Elliot Anderson also joined Man City for £116m, Morgan Rogers moved to Chelsea for £117m, Bradley Barcola signed for Liverpool for £123m and Tottenham Hotspur signed Sandro Tonali for £100m.

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There were plenty of other significant moves that also took place throughout the summer, with clubs across the division investing heavily to help combat the challenges that lie ahead.

As the summer transfer window has come to a close, managers and clubs will now have to fight through the busy end-of-year schedule before being given another opportunity to add more signings to their squads in the January transfer window.

The January window gives teams the chance to address weaknesses, add greater depth and potentially bring in players capable of helping to lead them to the title, European qualification or Premier League survival.

As a result, the January window is one of the most important periods in a Premier League season.

So, when does the January window open, and when will Premier League clubs have to complete their business before the transfer market closes for the remainder of the 2026-27 campaign?

When does the January window open and close?

The January transfer window will open on Friday, 1 January, 2027, giving teams the chance to delve into the market once again.

Premier League clubs will then be given one month to finalise any signings before the window slams shut for the final time of the 2026-27 campaign at 11pm on Monday, 1 February, 2027.