Enzo Fernandez’s Man City shirt number confirmed as £125m signing fires parting shot at Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez has taken an iconic shirt number at Manchester City following confirmation of his record-breaking £125m transfer from Chelsea on Deadline Day.

The 25-year-old midfielder has joined the Citizens on a five-year contract and has finally reunited with manager Enzo Maresca following a drawn-out transfer saga over the summer.

Fernandez was the sixth and final first-team signing made by Man City after Iliman Ndiaye - another Deadline Day arrival - Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Allan and Geronimo Rulli.

The Citizens have forked out a whopping £440m on new players this summer and Fernandez represents the biggest deal of them all – a club-record arrival at the Etihad Stadium and the joint most-expensive signing in Premier League history along with Liverpool’s Alexander Isak.

Fernandez arrives at Man City as a 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina who also lifted the Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup during his three-year spell at Chelsea.

The midfielder is now ready to begin lift in a new-look Citizens side and is expected to play a key part in helping Maresca’s side challenge for trophies on all fronts in years to come.

Fernandez to follow in De Bruyne’s footsteps with No.17 shirt

Man City have now confirmed that Fernandez will wear the No.17 shirt, which was famously worn by club legend Kevin De Bruyne during his glorious 10-year trophy-laden career at the Etihad between 2015 and 2025.

Widely regarded as one of Man City’s greatest-ever players and one of the best Premier League midfielders of all time, De Bruyne won 19 trophies during his time in Sky Blue, including six English top-flight titles and the Champions League as part of a historic treble in 2022-23.

Prior to De Bruyne, Man City fans will remember the likes of Sun Jihai and Martin Petrov donning the number 17 shirt, which will now be printed on the back of Fernandez’s shirt.

Fernandez has never previously worn the No.17 in his club career, sporting number five and then number 8 at Chelsea having previously worn the number 13 at Benfica, but he has donned it on the international stage with Argentina.

"I chose the number 17 because it's a number I like. It embodies me. It was my first number in the national team, so I've very happy to be able to choose this number. Fernandez told Man City's official media channels.

Fernandez: “I always dreamed of being at a club as big as City”

Fernandez bid an emotional farewell to Chelsea via a social media post, but he has since fired a parting shot at the West Londoners after stating that he has ‘always dreamed of being at a club as big as Man City.’

“I’m really happy to be here,” he told Man City’s official media channels. “I always dreamed of being at a club as big as City.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity. It’s a very emotional moment for me and my family, to take this step at 25 years old, in a football career that I always dreamed of.

“I’m so happy to be here, enjoying these first few hours I’ve had at the club. I can already see just how big it is and, we will enjoy ourselves and win lots of things together.”

“I want to thank them (Man City fans), thank them for the welcome,” he added. “I’m honestly feeling at home, and that is very important for a player’s confidence.”

Man City won 20 trophies in 10 seasons under legendary manager Pep Guardiola, and Fernandez wants to be a big part in continuing that impressive success under Maresca.

“Manchester City have to win every trophy they compete for,” said the midfielder. “In every competition we play in, we have to compete and win, because this club’s history demands that.

“To be honest, from the first day they believed in me and called me to say they wanted me to join the club, I didn’t hesitate for a second. It’s a club that has won a lot in recent years. It’s a club that is making history in football and, for me, it’s a huge challenge.

“To be able to come here, help the club and keep winning things together, that has been my goal since they called me: to come to this club knowing we are going to win many trophies together.”

Man City supporters could see Fernandez with his new No.17 shirt for the first time on Saturday if Maresca decides to hand the midfielder his debut in the Premier League clash against Coventry City at the Etihad.