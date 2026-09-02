Chelsea transfer news: 'Contact made' with former Jordan Henderson teammate available as free agent

Chelsea have reportedly identified Georginio Wijnaldum as a surprise transfer target.

The Blues attempted to sign a new midfielder on deadline day as they watched Enzo Fernandez finalise a £125m transfer to Manchester City.

However, despite having a deal in place to sign Monaco's Lamine Camara, the Ligue 1 club scrapped the agreement during the closing minutes of the transfer window.

Monaco's sporting director Thiago Scuro has since explained why Chelsea did not take the Senegal international to Stamford Bridge.

With Xabi Alonso having at least six midfield options at his disposal, the expectation was that he would settle for what is available to him until 2027.

© Imago

Chelsea chasing Wijnaldum signing?

Instead, according to Foot Mercato, the Spaniard is open to adding Wijnaldum to his squad.

The former Netherlands international is available on a free transfer after leaving Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq.

Despite now being 35 years of age, Wijnaldum contributed an incredible 38 goals and 17 assists in 101 appearances across all competitions.

He is best known for his time at Liverpool - when new Chelsea signing Jordan Henderson was a teammate - where he lifted a Premier League title and Champions League crown during his stay.

Chelsea would presumably view Wijnaldum as a short-term option for the season, while the assumption is that the player would be interested in making the move to West London.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Are there any negatives to Chelsea signing Wijnaldum?

Moises Caicedo, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Henderson, Malo Gusto and Valentin Barco are viewed as Chelsea's six midfield options.

The argument for signing Wijnaldum is that those half-a-dozen players do not offer the same goal threat as he can.

Age is most certainly a factor. Alonso would not be able to give Henderson and Wijnaldum the platform to reignite their successful Liverpool partnership.

At the same time, if Wijnaldum is prepared to sign a one-year contract and accept a backup role, there are minimal negatives to a deal taking him to the capital.