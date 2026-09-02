Preview: Palermo vs. Mantova - prediction, team news, lineups

Less than a month after stunning victories over Serie A clubs, Palermo and Mantova tussle in the second round of the Coppa Italia, aiming to advance to the round of 16.

Filippo Inzaghi's side took down Lecce 2-0 on home soil, while Mantova secured a historic win over Lazio at the Olimpico, thus setting up Thursday's all-Serie B clash at Stadio Renzo Barbera.

Match preview

The mood in Mantua, Lombardy, is probably still one of elation after Francesco Modesto's team got the better of Lazio in a historic upset in the round of 64 in mid-August.

Less than four months ago, the capital club competed in the title match against Inter Milan, a final they lost 2-0, but few would have tipped them to suffer a great humiliation against Mantova.

However, the victory, aided by late Francesco Ruocco and Ismael Cajazzo goals in the 75th and 96th minutes, stunned the nearly empty Olimpico in Gennaro Gattuso's bow.

The reward for that stunning victory puts the White and Reds within one victory of reaching the last 16 for the first time in recorded history.

In fact, the second-tier club have not made it this far since the 2009-10 season, when they reached the third round in the competition's old format before losing 3-0 to Chievo in the round of 32, but they hope for a different outcome this time around.

With two Serie B wins following their ground-breaking 2-0 success over Lazio, the travelling fans will have reason to be encouraged ahead of facing Inzaghi's men on Thursday.

© Imago

Palermo, like the side they host in the round of 32, beat a top-flight club to reach this stage, albeit the Eagles' success over Lecce was not as high-profile.

Nonetheless, the former striker's satisfaction at defeating a Serie A side must have been palpable, and Le Aquile now enter Thursday aware of their unbeaten record against the motivated Mantova.

Not since March 1963 have the Rosanero suffered a loss in this fixture, even if a closer look admittedly reveals that seven of the recorded eight matches — as per Transfermarkt — since have ended in stalemates.

However, Inzaghi's men got the better of the Biancorossi in the most recent meeting in March, securing a 2-1 victory in a match that saw both sides reduced to 10 men.

While the hosts are three-time finalists — 1974, 1979 and 2011 — and have previously made it to the latter rounds, not since 2012 have they reached the last 16, and they aim to end that drought by beating their visitors on Thursday.

Palermo Coppa Italia form:

Palermo form (all competitions):

Mantova Coppa Italia form:

Mantova form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Antonio Melita / Pacific Press

Jesse Joronen went off after five minutes in last month's win over Lecce, and the goalkeeper's shoulder injury sidelines him for the round of 32 clash.

Dennis Johnsen has been Palermo's man of the season so far, scoring two and assisting as many after three competitive games, while Joel Pohjanpalo has scored and assisted one each ahead of the domestic cup encounter.

As for Mantova, Ruocco has scored in every competitive match for Modesto's men, and the attacking midfielder will hope to be decisive for the visitors in Lombardy.

Atalanta loanee Vanja Vlahovic is undoubtedly in contention to start after his stunning debut for the Biancorossi against Empoli last weekend, scoring and assisting in the 3-1 victory.

On the injury front, only Nicolo Radaelli is the apparent concern, having not played for the club from the Lombardy region since April.

Palermo possible starting lineup:

Fortin; Pierozzi, Peda, Ceccaroni, Augello; Segre, Ranocchia; Vavassori, Palumbo, Johnsen; Pohjanpalo

Mantova possible starting lineup:

Bardi; Tomasevic, Cella, Castellini; Silva, Trimboli, Ignacchiti, Benaissa-Yahia; Ilie, Ruocco; Gliozzi

We say: Palermo 2-1 Mantova

Although Mantova remain buoyant following their historic victory over Lazio, overcoming a seasoned Palermo outfit at Stadio Renzo Barbera represents an entirely different tactical challenge.

With Johnsen and Pohjanpalo both in scintillating form, Inzaghi's men should possess just enough final-third quality to edge a tightly contested encounter and secure their passage to the last 16.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.