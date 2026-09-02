Chelsea transfer news: What next for Kendry Paez after Ecuador star misses out on deadline day exit?

Chelsea are allegedly considering whether to sell Kendry Paez over the coming days after he missed out on a loan exit on transfer deadline day.

After failed loan stints at Strasbourg and River Plate, the Ecuador star and BlueCo were left to contemplate his next move.

Being allocated one of Chelsea's six foreign loan slots appeared to be the most plausible outcome, with the 19-year-old needing regular starts more than making the transition to English football.

However, with Robert Sanchez and Dario Essugo joining Como and Strasbourg on loan on Tuesday, it only left the playmaker with the option of joining an English club.

According to BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea assessed suitable possibilities in the Premier League and Championship without finding a solution.

© Imago / Rich Graessle / Icon Sportswire

What next for Kendry Paez?

Chelsea have been left with 27 players to fit into a 25-strong squad, with it suggested that goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina and Paez will be the duo to miss out.

That should come as no surprise with neither of them having featured under Xabi Alonso during pre-season.

With no possibility of a loan exit, Chelsea will seemingly now look at selling both players to a club who can still operate in the market.

Given that Chelsea, BlueCo and Paez will want time to consider what is next, a permanent switch to either Turkey, Portugal or Saudi Arabia looks the most likely.

The Turkish transfer window shuts on Friday, Portugal's on September 15 and Saudi Arabia's on October 12.

Paez still has seven years remaining on his contract, so Chelsea would have to generate at least £15m in order to avoid a loss on their accounts from an amortisation perspective.

Therefore, using Paez in their Under-21s in the short term may make sense for all concerned.