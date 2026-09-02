Liverpool lineup vs. Ipswich Town: Predicted XI as Andoni Iraola faces Bradley Barcola debut decision

Liverpool will continue their search for a first Premier League win on Friday, when they travel to face Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle United in their opener, before repeating the scoreline last time out against Nottingham Forest, but they are hoping to collect maximum points this week with £123m signing Bradley Barcola in the squad.

Andoni Iraola will continue with Alisson Becker in goal, shielded by captain Virgil van Dijk and 21-year-old Jeremy Jacquet at centre-back.

After a late move for Chelsea's Malo Gusto failed to materialise, Jeremie Frimpong should start at right-back, with Milos Kerkez operating on the left.

Ryan Gravenberch was dropped from the XI in favour of Alexis Mac Allister against Forest, and the Argentina star should feature alongside Dominik Szoboszlai at the base of the Reds' midfield once again.

Further forward, Florian Wirtz will start in the number 10 role, flanked by Victor Munoz and Cody Gakpo - whose potential transfer to Manchester City collapsed when Liverpool could not secure a replacement - behind striker Alexander Isak.

New arrival Barcola is set to be handed a debut by Iraola, but that will likely come from the bench, where he will be joined by 18-year-old Rio Ngumoha on Friday.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Gakpo, Wirtz, Munoz; Isak

> Click here to see how Ipswich Town could line up against Liverpool