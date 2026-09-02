Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso attacker 'worried' about role at Stamford Bridge as Premier League minutes dry up

Chelsea winger Estevao is worried about his role under Xabi Alonso at Stamford Bridge this season, the latest report has claimed.

The Blues are preparing for their third clash of the Premier League season, with the club set to face Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

Alonso will head into the match unable to make changes to his squad following the closure of the transfer window on Tuesday.

The Blues failed to sign all of their targets, including Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, though there is still significant quality throughout the team.

Chelsea's forward line is especially strong, but the strength of the club's attack is reportedly worrying winger Estevao, with ESPN Brazil claiming that the 19-year-old believes his opportunities could be limited.

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Estevao transfer news: Could he leave in January window?

The report also states that lack of minutes could force Estevao to leave in the January transfer window, and some of his fears are justified.

Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Joao Pedro have looked like one of the Premier League's most exciting trios so far this season, and they are certain to be seen as starters for a significant portion of the campaign.

CHELSEA'S ATTACKING OPTIONS - Cole Palmer - Joao Pedro - Morgan Rogers - Estevao - Danny Welbeck - Jamie Gittens - Emanuel Emegha - Pedro Neto

Chelsea will not be competing in any European competition this term, meaning there is a realistic chance that the club play under 50 games.

The lack of matches will limit opportunities for many squad members, and Estevao may find it difficult to force his way into the starting XI.

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What should Chelsea do in the January transfer window?

While it may be frustrating for Estevao, Chelsea would do well to remind the youngster that he is just 19, and has plenty of time to break through into Alonso's plans.

The Brazilian also suffered a serious hamstring injury in 2025-26, and he must be managed carefully in order to avoid suffering further setbacks.

If Estevao agitates for a transfer in January, then the Londoners should consider selling him if his presence becomes detrimental to squad harmony, though the winger is talented enough to play his part in a successful Chelsea side.